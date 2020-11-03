The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth

You cannot be Black in America without a sense of idealism and hope for this country.

- Michael Harriot -

Advertisement

Television

Wedding Bells Will be Ringing on a Special Black-ish Episode

shanellegenai
Shanelle Genai
Filed to:Black-ish
Black-ishkenya barrisABCJenifer Lewis
121
Save
Illustration for article titled Wedding Bells Will be Ringing on a Special iBlack-ish/i Episode
Screenshot: ABC

Somebody cue the music and dust off the jumping broom!

It looks like Pops and Ruby will finally be making things official (again) on an upcoming episode of Black-ish. But this won’t be any old wedding ceremony; it’s a Johnson family ceremony, which usually means three things: hilarity is sure to ensue, a lesson will be learned and something unexpected is bound to happen. And in this case, that something unexpected is none other than legendary actor Danny Glover.

Advertisement

According to a first-look exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Glover will play “Uncle Norman,” Pops’ brother, who shows up just in time to wreak havoc for Dre on his parents’ big day. But Dre isn’t the only one dealing. Per usual, Ruby’s dismissal of Rainbow rears its ugly head again, only this time it threatens to get in the way of the wedding preparations.

“It will be a COVID wedding dealing with those kinds of realities,” showrunner Courtney Lilly told EW. “I’m not interested in, for the sake of drama, going like, ‘They’re on the rocks.’ No, we’ve done it. They’ve reached the finish line. It’s a challenge on us as writers to make sure that we didn’t take out all the things that are interesting about their relationship.”

Advertisement

And an interesting relationship they indeed have. So much so that ABC is now officially developing Old-ish, making it the fourth “-Ish” franchise from creator Kenya Barris. (Speaking of, did y’all hear he might be on his Tyler Perry stuff soon? I’m here for it!) The Hollywood Reporter gave this short synopsis of Old-ish: “The spinoff will follow Ruby and Earl as they give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of L.A., they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.”

The special wedding episode, “Our Wedding Dre,” will air Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

If You Still Weren't Sure That Racism Is Pervasive Among Cops: Meet The Louisiana State Police

2 Poll Challengers in Detroit Escorted Out After Using Racist Language, Refusing to Wear Masks Properly

Mogul-ish: Kenya Barris Is in Talks With ViacomCBS to Co-Own a Whole Studio

Too Many Black Men Wish to Be White, and That's a Problem the Election Won't End

DISCUSSION