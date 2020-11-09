We Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate is still so damn fine.

OK, now that I got that out of the way, I’m pleased to tell y’all I got to sit down with him (virtually, of course) to reminisce about some of his most iconic roles. We went back, y’all...way back...back into time.

Tate is currently promoting his latest film, Business Ethics, a dark comedy for which he decided to forego the typical distribution rigamarole and release it direct-to-consumer this past October, via his and his brothers’ TateMen Entertainment, along with producers Sanzhar Sultan and Innis Lake Entertainment.

The synopsis, provided via press release sent to The Root:

Written by Richard Wernham and directed by Nick Wernham, Business Ethics follows the story of Zachery Cranston (Larenz Tate), an ambitious and unethical financial tycoon who will stop at nothing to climb the ladder of success. Fresh out of business school, Cranston seems to have all necessities to succeed in the finance world. But Cranston’s ambition, to a fault, finds him lured in by a dramatic new idea for a fund that may not be so legal. The film, composed of a diverse cast of both new and seasoned talent including Sarah Carter, Kurtwood Smith, Lance Reddick, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Gil Bellows and Angus Macfadyen, won Audience Choice Film Award at the 2019 Newark International Film Festival.

“I play Zachery Cranston and he’s dealing with this moral compass of if it’s ethical or unethical to scam and cheat very rich people out of their money,” Tate told The Root. Eat the rich, indeed!

In our interview, we took Tate on a trip down memory lane, asking him about his roles in Love Jones, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Menace II Society, Power...even The Women of Brewster Place (where he made a brief appearance as Sammy)! I told y’all—we went wayyyy back.

“It’s fun to play [Rashad Tate on Power],” Tate told The Root. “I see what y’all saw about him social media. I see the memes!”

You can watch Business Ethics on digital now.

