The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Movies

We May Not Have New Rihanna Music, But We're Getting a New Rihanna Documentary Next Year

jnajefferson
J'na Jefferson
Illustration for article titled We May Not Have New Rihanna Music, But We’re Getting a New Rihanna Documentary Next Year
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

While Rihanna’s Navy could very well be awaiting the mythical ‘R9’ album until...Heaven only knows...at least they’ll have a new documentary about the superstar to hold them over.

The long-awaited Rihanna documentary, directed by Peter Berg (Battleship, Friday Night Lights), will be hitting our television screens in summer 2021. According to a new Collider interview with Berg, the doc—which was initially announced in 2016 as the first project under Berg’s production company—will have a home at Amazon. Amazon was also the home of her Savage x Fenty fashion show, which dropped in 2019.

“Sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July [it will be released],” he revealed. “It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna’s busy schedule as a businesswoman and entrepreneur is one of the reasons the doc has taken so long to complete.

“She’s a remarkable woman, who every day seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavors at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with,” Berg continued. “So every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skincare line.” He also added that in the midst of all of these exciting new endeavors, Rih is “making new music,” so hopefully, we’ll get to hear some of it soon.

In Rih news that may not make the documentary’s final edit: The Bad Gal was involved in an electric scooter accident last week that left her with bruises on her face. However, a representative for the singer told People that she is on the mend and that “luckily, there are no major injuries.” The only injury is to the reputation of electric scooters for hurting our queen.

J'na Jefferson

Pronounced "Jay-nuh."

