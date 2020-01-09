'We Got on Gayle King as Stupid as Can Be': Azriel Clary Reveals She and Joycelyn Savage Lied for R. Kelly

Azriel Clary, left, and Joycelyn Savage on CBS This Morning Screenshot : CBS This Morning ( YouTube )

Following the explosive second chapter of the Surviving R. Kelly series, there has been an alarming turn of events involving Robert “R” Kelly’s girlfriends / alleged sex slaves.

According to USA Today, Azriel Clary, 22, and Joycelyn Savage, 24, engaged in a verbal and “physical altercation” at Kelly’s Trump Tower condo on Wednesday, which happened to be Kelly’s birthday. The fight was captured on Instagram Live.

“The female victim and the 24-year-old offender were engaged in a physical altercation until separated by unknown individuals at the scene,” Chicago P olice stated. “The offender fled and is not in police custody at this time.”



As The Root reported back in July, Azriel and Joycelyn were booted from the luxury residence in downtown Chicago shortly after Kelly was arrested on federal charges and his property was seized. Kelly is currently in custody facing 18 federal and some state charges, including bribery, aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, child pornography and racketeering.



Following the altercation, Azriel took to social media to tell her side of the story.



“The skeletons is coming out. Period,” Clary noted. “You know what? Rob has been lying to all of y’all, and that’s the sad part about it... He been lying to all.”

“He had people like me lying for him,” Azriel added, claiming she wanted Joycelyn in jail along with Kelly. “That’s why we never watched the documentary. We got on Gayle King as stupid as can fucking be.” Azriel was referring to the highly charged CBS This Morning interview she and Joycelyn participated in last March, where they staunchly defended the self-proclaimed “Pied Piper.”



In addition to informing the police that Joycelyn attacked her and hit her on the head with a phone, Azriel could also be heard in the video ranting about one of the 53-year-old jailed artist’s “handlers” obtaining his Grammy awards and noting she planned to leave him.



Early Thursday morning, TMZ confirmed the following:



Joycelyn surrendered to Chicago PD late Wednesday night, and was booked for misdemeanor battery for the incident at R. Kelly’s condo. She has to face a judge Thursday morning who will lay out the ground rules for her release. She’ll face the charge in court on Feb. 6.

Savage’s parents, Tim and Jonjelyn (both of whom appeared on Part II of the Lifetime docu series, along with Clary’s family) told TMZ they solely blame Kelly for the altercation between the two young women, with Tim noting the social media footage was “kind of sketchy.” The two also confirmed they still haven’t had any contact with Joycelyn.

