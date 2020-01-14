We Are All Witnesses: Cardi B Surpasses Lauryn Hill for Longest Charting Debut Album by a Female Rapper

Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images for BET )

Over the course of her brief career, Cardi B has repeatedly defied the odds to become one of the most successful artists in the history of rap music. And on Monday, she added another feat to her lengthy list of accomplishments when her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, became the longest-charting debut by a female rapper in Billboard history, a record previously held by Lauryn Hill’s magnum opus, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

To celebrate such a momentous occasion, the Grammy Award-winning artist took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans and contributors.

“Thank you everybody! Hopefully by the time I put my second album out [I’ll] still [be] charting,” she wrote. “It will be dope to have two albums charting at the same time! Ugh THE PRESSURE! Thank you for the love.”



Cardi has yet to reveal when the follow up to Invasion of Privacy will be released, but in November she gave Billboard a glimpse into what to what we can expect from her upcoming project, tentatively titled Tiger Woods.



“My album is on my mind 24/7. It’s practically all I’m focusing on,” she said. “There’s certain music that I want to do, but I feel like, is people interested in that? I feel like things have changed. It’s more like a twerk sound going on right now. It’s just like, ‘Should I just do my music around that?’ But I cannot just go with what’s hot. I still gotta go with what I want to do.”



And if doing what she wants to do has brought her so much unprecedented success, I see no reason for her to change up the formula now. Expect her reign to continue throughout 2020 and beyond.

