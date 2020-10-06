We All Need a Break from 2020 and Facebook Watch Wants Us to Have Peace of Mind With Taraji

Taraji P. Henson attends the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party on January 07, 2020, in Pasadena, California. Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mental health awareness has always been relevant, but of course, 2020 has been something...special, for lack of a better term. Whether it’s entertainment, exercise, food, libations, Mary Jane or sleep (or all of the above), we’ve all found different ways to escape the toils of the world today.

Still, it’s important to be in tune with our mental health. As we do every year here at The Root, we try to do our part in keeping that conversation going, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month.



On Monday, Facebook Watch announced its new show, Peace of Mind With Taraji (currently the working title of the series), which focuses on mental wellness. The upcoming show will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson (of course) and her longtime best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, executive director of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.



“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”



Here’s some scoop on what to expect of the series, via a press release sent to The Root:

Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues. Each episode will focus on a different mental health topic with multiple content drops per week.

“The work Taraji has done in the mental health space is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to have her come to our platform to educate and entertain around this incredibly important topic.” Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming for Facebook Watch stated. “One of our strengths at Facebook Watch is building community and conversation around topics people care about, and we’re looking forward to taking this journey together.”



Additionally, as we lead up into a number of new mental health and emotional features and products in advance of World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10), Facebook will be providing a number of new mental health and emotional features and products across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. You can check out more info on that here.



Henson, who has been a constant advocate toward mental wellness, recently stopped by The Root Institute to discuss mental health awareness, as well.

Peace of Mind With Taraji will begin production later this year.

