We Ain’t Gettin No Younger, so We Might as Well Give 112 Verzuz Jagged Edge a Try

(L-R): 112 perform during the Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour on September 4, 2016, in New York City; Jagged Edge performs at the Clear Channel Radio “Style Stage NYC” on May 06, 2006, in New York City. Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images for Live Nation ) , Scott Wintrow ( Getty Images )

Oh, you thought we were having a regular Verzuz weekend? Nope!

Since this upcoming weekend is a long weekend thanks to Memorial Day, aka the unofficial start of summer, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have managed to provide us with a double feature along with Saturday night’s Beenie Man vs. Bounty Killer showdown.



After some speculation about an event featuring 112 vs. Jagged Edge, it looks like the much-anticipated head-to-head is coming sooner than we think. We won’t have to wait until next week; it’s happening on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Themed “Something For The Ladies” (sorry fellas!), we’ll be treated to hits from the Atlanta crooners. Of course, we won’t be able to avoid the fact that this Verzuz isn’t just a matchup on its own, it will also carry years of a past infamous beef. So, hopefully we’ll get some good scoop and stories on that front.



Back in February 2019, The Root sat down with half of the members of 112, Slim and Mike (after which, our team’s running joke is that we interviewed ‘56’ and not 112) and they seemed to have a good-natured laugh about the longtime beef.



“It all depends on who you talk to,” Mike told The Root when asked to name the better group. “We’re always going to advocate for 112 on the stage, but Jagged really does put on a great show. They are incredible vocalists and they are entertaining as all get out.”



Now we’re not sure whether all members of each group will be present and accounted for. They could be social distancing due to COVID-19 or due to typical music group kerfuffles. Who knows?



So, what should we expect? Will Jagged Edge do a live mock trial defending their timely plea to get married? Will 112 finally explain the lyrics to “Cupid?” The possibilities are endless. So, grab some ‘Peaches And Cream,” because Instagram Live is “Where The Party At” on Memorial Day.

