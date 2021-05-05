WB Is Reportedly Committing to a Black Director for Its Black Superman Film. Let's Go Up, Up and Away With Our Guesses

Ryan Coogler attends 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 04, 2019; Barry Jenkins attends the IFC Films Spirit Awards Party on February 08, 2020; Regina King attends the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24, 2019. Photo : Jerod Harris ( Getty Images ) , Jean Baptiste Lacroix ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

In February, many blerds collectively lost their shit (Joe Jurado, we see you!) when it was announced that acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates would be writing the screenplay for Warner Bros.’ next Superman film, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams and set in the DC Extended Universe.



As Coates’ script is reportedly due in mid-December, the obvious next question is...who will direct the damn thing? According to the Hollywood Reporter, “insiders say Warners and DC are committed to hiring a Black director to tackle what will be the first cinematic incarnation of Superman featuring a Black actor, with one source adding that putting Abrams at the helm would be ‘tone-deaf.’”



More info on the anticipated film, via THR:



Sources tell THR that Coates is crafting a Kal-El in the vein of the original Superman comics and will have the protagonist hail from Krypton and come to Earth. While the story is currently being crafted and many details could change, one option under consideration is for the film to be a 20th century period piece.

This latest report comes shortly after Michael B. Jordan shut down previous rumors that he would be donning the big “S” on his chest for this film. Of course, many are now wondering who will be taking the lead role—will it be a well-known A-lister or a newcomer?



“It’s smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project,” Jordan told THR at the time, while promoting his latest film Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. “He’s incredibly talented. It’s going to be worth checking out. I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”



Since the possible director is the hottest conversation going on right now, THR threw out a few possible names such as Ryan Coogler (who is Marvel’s man at the moment, working on Black Panther 2), Regina King (One Night In Miami), Barry Jenkins (Underground Railroad), Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah), Steven Caple, Jr. (Creed II) and J.D. Dillard (Sleight). To add some more prominent Black women directors into the hypothetical bunch, I’d add Gina Prince Bythewood (The Old Guard), Nia DaCosta (Candyman, and soon...The Marvels) and Ava DuVernay (When They See Us, and recently-announced as writer-executive producer of The CW’s Naomi).



That brings me to asking y’all—The Root audience! Which director would you like to see take the helming duties for this new Superman film? While we’re at it, is there a particular actor you have in mind?



The Root has reached out to a Warner Bros. Pictures representative to comment on this matter.