Watch: Shonda Rhimes' First Netflix Drama Bridgerton Will Give Out Canards for Christmas

Bridgerton (2020) Screenshot : Netflix/YouTube

You know how Disneyworld has different parks such as EPCOT and Magic Kingdom? Well, Shondaland has a new “park” and it’s called Bridgerton.

Advertisement

The trailer for her first Netflix drama since signing that mega-deal with the popular streamer in 2017 has finally arrived!

Bridgerton Official Teaser Trailer / YouTube

The synopsis for the upcoming series, via Netflix’s press release sent to The Root:



From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Advertisement

Needless to say, since we’re only left with one of her TGIT television series on ABC (Grey’s Anatomy), Shondaland fans are salivating for this (likely less censored) drama!

Like the imaginative storyteller she is, Rhimes simply tweeted a cryptic, “See you on December 25,” to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Advertisement

Bridgerton, which also stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Ruby Barker (“Marina Thompson”), Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”), Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”), Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Ruby Stokes (“Francesca Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”), Ben Miller (“Lord Featherington”), Sabrina Bartlett (“Siena Rosso”), Martins Imhangbe (“Will Mondrich”), and Lorraine Ashbourne (“Mrs. Varley”), premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.