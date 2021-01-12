Watch Out World, We’re in Smoakland: Freeform to Develop New Series From Yara and Keri Shahidi

Yara Shahidi and Keri Shahidi attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris for Turner ( Getty Images )

Yara Shahidi and her mother Keri will soon be bringing us into the world of the cannabis industry for a new series currently in development for Freeform, Smoakland.

Deadline announced today that the single-camera comedy comes from the mother-daughter duo’s 7th Sun production company with The Chi writer Jewel Coronel and Scandal writer Zahir McGhee tapped to pen the script. Coronel will also executive produce alongside McGhee, Yara and Keri Shahidi for 7th Sun. ABC Signature, under the umbrella of Disney Television Studios, is the studio. Smoakland “centers around Oakland native Solo, the visionary of a budding cannabis company, who navigates family expectations, changing friendships, love, and her drive to break through the “grass” ceiling of the oft-closed terrain of the cannabis industry for herself and her community.” Coronel will executive produce alongside McGhee, Yara and Keri Shahidi for 7th Sun, which inked an overall deal with ABC last year. ABC Signature, under the umbrella of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

Yara Shahidi can be seen next in the role of Tinker Bell in David Lowery’s upcoming film Peter Pan and Wendy, which is currently in pre-production. You can also catch her as the fashionably and socially conscious Zoey Johnson on Freeform’s Grownish, which is set to return for the second half of its third season on January 21. According to a release, the upcoming premiere will continue to follow the “Cal U gang as they navigate the second half of junior year and begin to step out as adults into the real world. After dropping out to focus on her fashion career, Zoey wonders if life outside of Cal U is all it’s cracked up to be or if she still has some growing left to do.”

Advertisement



As of now, there has been no word on an official premiere date for Smoakland.