Want to Party Like It's 1985? Prince and the Revolution: Live Concert Will Stream on Youtube For a Limited Time

Filed to: The Purple One

In this 1985 file photo, singer Prince performs in concert. Photo : AP Photo, File

When it purple rains, it pours blessings on the world.

The Prince estate has announced that the legendary Prince and the Revolution: Live concert that originally took place on March 30, 1985 will stream on YouTube across three days, starting Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.



Advertisement

Recorded at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N. Y., Prince and the Revolution: Live was also the first concert footage Prince ever released, which he did on home video the same year it took place. Whether you were blessed and highly favored to attend the concert back in 1985 and would like to relive such an iconic time or you want to know what it was like to be there, here’s your limited chance.



According to Rolling Stone:



The performance features members of the Revolution, including drummer Bobby Z, guitarist Wendy Melvoin, keyboardists Lisa Coleman and Matt Fink, and others. Bobby Z will partake in a Q&A session an hour before the premiere. Viewer donations will go directly toward the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Google will match donations up to $5 million.

Advertisement

To watch Prince and the Revolution: Live when it debuts, click here.



The complete Prince and the Revolution: Live track list (with timestamps) is below:

1. Let’s Go Crazy (6:03)

2. Delirious (2:51)

3. 1999 (5:51)

4. Little Red Corvette (3:39)

5. Take Me With U (4:57)

6. Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:53)

7. Do Me Baby (4:51)

8. Irresistible Bitch (1:56)

9. Possessed (4:25)

10. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (7:19)

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (2:11)

12. International Lover (2:01)

13. God (7:46)

14. Computer Blue (4:15)

15. Darling Nikki (3:30)

16. The Beautiful Ones (6:50)

17. When Doves Cry (9:29)

18. I Would Die 4 U (3:27)

19. Baby I’m a Star (10:57)

20. Purple Rain (19:26)