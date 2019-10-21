Wait a Minute...Suge Knight Reportedly Signed Over His Life Rights to Ray J

If Ray J had one wish, would it have been to tell the authorized story of Suge Knight?

Well, if it was, Marion “Suge” Knight has granted that wish! According to TMZ, Suge wants Ray J to take over his life story.



TMZ reports:



Sources close to the former Death Row Records boss tell TMZ ... he’s signed over his life rights to Ray, with the expectation he’ll make the right decisions with Suge’s story and make some money for him and his family while he’s behind bars. We’re told Knight’s been friends with Ray J for decades and trusts his business acumen and ability to choose the right projects for film, TV, book publications and more. Our sources say a documentary on Suge and his famous record label is already being developed ... as well as a project about Tupac Shakur and there are discussions of bringing Death Row back. On the latter, we’re told it’s a longshot that would require additional investors ... but Suge’s letting Ray take the reins on exploring the venture.

Ray J’s business acumen has, indeed, been proven to be quite effective. As noted on his official website, business ventures include the $31 million electronics deal with Cowboy Wholesale called Raycon Global, as well as Raytroniks, which has developed the Scoot-E-Bike, a deal worth seven figures. Yes, that bike name is ridiculous (and makes me giggle every time I say it, but it really was ahead of its time because every metropolitan city’s streets are currently filled with similar bikes to rent.



And we can’t forget those flexible eyeglasses that basically had an organic meme marketing campaign.



Most recently, TMZ pointed out that the 38-year-old singer-turned-businessman has signed a $1 million deal to entice marijuana business investors.



In 2018, Suge was sentenced to 28 years in prison for manslaughter, in relation to a 2015 incident where he bum-rushed the Straight Outta Compton set because he was unhappy about his portrayal in the F. Gary Gray film.

As The Root Staff Editor Angela Helm reported at the time:



The 53-year-old admitted that on that day, he used his Ford F-150 as a weapon when he reversed his car, rammed the car into one man, who was allegedly attacking him, and then drove over 55-year-old over Terry Carter, another Compton record mogul and executive producer on the soundtrack for Ice Cube’s 1998 film, The Players Club.

I can only imagine what a Ray J-produced Suge Knight movie would look like. Yes, The Root had to reach out to Team Ray J for comment on this matter.

