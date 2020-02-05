Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in 'First Ladies'

Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

It’s been a day, y’all. I’m thinking we should wind the night up with some lighter news. Sound good to y’all? Cool.

Variety reports that Emmy, Oscar and two time Tony Award winner Viola Davis is set to play Michelle Obama in the new hour long drama First Ladies. The first season will focus on First Ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. It will be set in the East Wing and detail some of the most notable and im pactful decisions that were driven by First Ladies throughout history. The show was picked up to series by Showtime and is a co-production between Showtime and Lionsgate TV.

Advertisement

Davis is wrapping a six-year stint playing Analiese Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder that is set to end in May. This is one hell of a follow up role, o ne that she will no doubt kill. In addition to starring in the series, Davis is helping produce it with Julius Tennon under their JuVee Productions banner. She tweeted about the news earlier on Wednesday.



There is no word yet on a release date for the series . Davis recently starred in Troop Zero for Amazon Prime and is set to return as Amanda Waller in next year’ s Suicide Squad sequel/reboot, The Suicide Squad.