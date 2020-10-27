Victoria Mahoney Is Directing an On-the-Run Action Flick Starring Sterling K. Brown and Kerry Washington

Victoria Mahoney at the THR’s Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala on December 11, 2019; Sterling K. Brown at the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019; Kerry Washington at the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon on February 06, 2020. Photo : Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , David Livingston/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Move over Mr. and Mrs. Smith—and make way for the Shadow Force!

According to Deadline, Victoria Mahoney is set to direct an action-drama starring Sterling K. Brown and Kerry Washington.



More info on the film, via Deadline:



Shadow Force, written by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan, follows an estranged husband and wife with a bounty on their heads who must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer—a unit of shadow ops that has been sent to kill them.

Producers behind Shadow Force include Stephen “Dr.” Love (via Made with Love Media), Brown (via Indian Meadows Productions) as well as Washington and Pilar Savone (via Simpson Street). Indian Meadows’ Danielle Reardon, Jennifer Wiley-Stockton, and Katherine Atkinson will executive produce the project.



“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Victoria Mahoney,” Brown and Washington said in a joint statement. “Her vision is inspiring. Her enthusiasm is infectious. Her artistry and insight have already deepened this electrifying project.”



We witnessed a bit of that enthusiasm when Mahoney tweeted her excitement about the project, following the news breaking on Monday.

“One day I’ll share the story, we SWUNG for the fences &had a ball, every step of the pitch process!” the director exclaimed.



Speaking of Twitter, fans and peers alike shared in Mahoney’s enthusiasm.



“When one of your besties is about to direct the hell out of a bad-ass script with two actors who always give 110%! @VictoriaMahoney is gonna slay this so hard! Just hearing her talk about it gives goosebumps. Gonna be outstanding. Like her,” fellow bad-ass director Ava DuVernay wrote in a tweet, following the big news.

Mahoney made history as the first-ever woman to direct a Star Wars franchise film when she served as second unit director in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Brown will be returning for the fifth season premiere of This Is Us on Tuesday night and Washington will be starring in Netflix’s upcoming flick, The Prom.