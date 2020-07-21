Verzuz to Stream Battles on Apple Music and Beats 1 in New Partnership Deal

Image : Hadrian ( Shutterstock )

The highly-discussed, head-to-head music battle series Verzuz has gotten many of us through lockdown since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s inaugural duel on Instagram in March. The creators have discussed the possibility of bringing the entertaining showdown to a platform even bigger than the social media site—and now, fans can stream Verzuz on Apple Music and Beats 1.

Advertisement

According to a press release obtained by The Root, fans will be able to watch the battles in real-time on Verzuz’s Instagram page, Apple Music and Beats 1. After the battle’s conclusion, they can run it back on Apple Music to relive the moments made...all for free. Apple Music worked with Verzuz for the special Juneteenth edition of the series, which featured John Legend and Alicia Keys. The music celebration was live-streamed on the service and can be listened to in its entirety here.

After some confusion as to what this new partnership venture means, Verzuz cleared up some misconceptions on Monday afternoon via Twitter.

Advertisement

“The partnership with Apple means there are additional ways you can watch Verzuz - on our Instagram channel, Apple Music, and Beats1,” they wrote. “Verzuz will always be FREE to watch. There are just more ways to watch it...#Verzuz will continue being 100% Black-owned. We are just getting started!! Thank you for your continued support!!” Creator Swizz Beatz echoed the sentiment, writing “100% Black owned” in a tweet of his own.

Wednesday night will be the next Verzuz match-up between Snoop Dogg and DMX at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can re-familiarize themselves with each rapper’s catalogue with Verzuz’s exclusive “Snoop Dogg & DMX Cheat Sheet Playlist.”



“Born out of a desire for community during this era of distancing, these time-stopping events have become a celebration of the parallel artistry of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest songwriters, producers, and artists, pitting them against each other in good-natured face-offs that have made for some of the best entertainment in music since live concerts,” the press release for Verzuz’s new partnership reads.