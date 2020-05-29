The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Verzuz: Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond and Bishop T.D. Jakes Are Bringing Us Melodies From Heaven—Well, IG Live

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Kirk Franklin, left, at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. ; Fred Hammond at the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. ; Bishop T.D. Jakes at the MegaFest “Women Thou Art Loosed” on July 1, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo: Rick Diamond (Getty Images for BET), Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images for BET), Cooper Neill (Getty Images for MegaFest 2017)

Tell your praying Grandma to lay out your Sanctified Self-Isolation outfit on the bed this weekend because now’s the time to bring your Sunday Best!

What has been described as “the healing” edition of the popular Instagram Live music event, the Verzuz crew officially announced on Thursday that Kirk Franklin will be battling Fred Hammond. When Bishop T.D. Jakes’ name was mentioned, I figured he would be praying over the food and I was (mostly) right—it has been officially announced that he’ll present the “opening remarks” for the evening.

This week’s Verzuz theme may serve as a timely “healing” or source of needed reassurance for many, given everything that went down this week in the U.S. Not to mention, we are still enduring a global pandemic throughout all of this.

“In the midst of all this darkness, let’s celebrate light,” Kirk captioned his Instagram post, where he shared a video from his conversation with Fred, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Will Kirk officially embrace the theory that he is basically “holy Plies” and debut a gospel remix of one of his songs called “Soulful Shawty?” Will Fred reduce us to the tears we’ve been holding in all week? Will Bishop Jakes call on the Lord to prevent any potential WiFi mishaps?

We shall see! Amen.

Kirk Franklin vs. Fred Hammond goes down on Instagram Live Sunday, May 31 at 5 p.m. ET.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

