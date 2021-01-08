Verzuz Is Returning to Its Origins, Y’all—With Its Performers in Separate Locations

A collage of Verzuz battles Screenshot : Verzuz/YouTube

Many people have been hoping that 2021 will be a reset from the dumpster fire that was 2020 (turns out, it’s kicking off as its own special kind of dumpster fire). Normally, every new year is a time to hit the reset button, an opportunity to refresh.

Well, it looks like Verzuz is about that energy, too. On Friday morning, the official Instagram account posted an announcement confirming that the live program will be going back to basics by broadcasting battles with each performer filming from separate locations.

“This has been an emotional week,” the account posted. “In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit. We’re excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks.”



This move is truly going back to basics and is returning to its original intent. There was something scrappy, comforting and intimate about the way we could all tune in to our favorite artists and reminisce about their hits (and the stories behind them). Glitchiness aside (we’re especially looking at you, Teddy Riley), there was something special about the bare-bones version. Of course, as the event increased in popularity (and sponsors), it also elevated in scale and fanciness, deciding to film in one location with both artists. Sure, the quality went up, but it did lose a little bit of its original flavor.

Though there is room to argue that we could’ve used the escape this week, it looks like the Ashanti Verzuz Keyshia Cole event has been postponed even further, which may be for the best.



“Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole: Coming Soon,” the Verzuz IG caption concluded.



Originally set for Dec. 12, 2020, the battle between the songbirds was postponed the day of the event to Jan. 9, 2021, due to Ashanti being diagnosed with COVID-19.



Earlier this week, Ashanti assured everyone she was “COVID free,” thank goodness.



“Starting off the new year amazing and COVID free!!!” she shared on Instagram. “Got my negative results back 2 [sic] days ago! Happy New Year y’all!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Let’s go 202WON! [sic] 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ThankuGod [sic] ❤️.”

Ashanti brought in the New Year safely at home noting, “This is the first time in over a decade I actually spent New Year’s Eve/ The New Year at home. It has shown me that your life literally can change in the blink of an eye...with all of the negativity surrounding 2020 it’s also important to celebrate the positive things...I always try to find the lesson in the “let down”...and learn from it. All positive vibrations.”

As for Verzuz, we’ll keep you posted once we hear of the next event date!

