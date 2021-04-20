Verzuz Alert! Blaze Up & Chill Out With These OG Rappers in Honor of 4/20

Rapper/actors Method Man (R) and Redman arrive at the 2004 Fox Network TCA Summer Party on July 16, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Last month, we witnessed the iconic Verzuz matchup between Wu-Tang Clan members and two of New York’s finest Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. Now, we’re being blessed with another smokin’ hot hip-hop battle: OG Kush rappers Method Man and Red Man.



If you remember, the How High actors were announced to face-off the same day as The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind, and Fire (which set off an amazing bout of reactions BTW) but naturally the news got lost in the haze. But don’t worry, per usual and in honor of 4/20, we got y’all with the reminder!

Naturally, Black Twitter has already expressed their excitement and plans for this evening’s festivities.

Red Man and Method Man are also primed and ready for the occasion, Red Man posting a hilarious video to Instagram of him and Meth in the gym in what appears to be them training for the battle. “I gotta get my wind up. It’s game time!” Red explained while jogging on the treadmill.

After tonight, that leaves about six more Veruz battles to go: three in May alone (one of which slated to happen in observance of Mother’s Day and the other a rematch on Memorial Day Weekend) and three more with dates and talent that have yet to be announced (though one has been dubbed Ladies’ Night.) No matter who shows up, I’m sure Swizz and Tim will continue to bring us and Instagram (and now Triller) all smoke.

Method Man Verzuz Red Man takes off at 8p.m. ET on the official Verzuz Instagram and Triller page.

