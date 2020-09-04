Usher Announces 2021 Las Vegas Residency, and All We Can Say Is 'Yeah!'

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Usher once sang “if you want it, scream ‘yeah’”—and it looks like fans of his live shows are going to be screaming “yeah!” next year.

Rolling Stone announced that Usher is taking his decades-long career and performing talents to Las Vegas. He will have his own residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and it will open on Friday, July 16th, 2021.

“2020 has been extremely complicated—we’ve suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social,” Usher tells the publication. “So I’m really excited to be able to know that I’m in the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas.” The Colosseum has 4,300 seats, and according to the report, the performer will not only perform his biggest hits but will showcase new material, as well.

“U don’t have to call,” but you do have to prepare. For those who are ready to see the R&B superstar, presale tickets go on sale Sept. 7 beginning at 10 a.m. PT through September 9 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets will become available to the general public on September 10 at 10 a.m. PT via Live Nation, which is producing the residency alongside Caesars Entertainment. $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL), a nonprofit which aims to provide for underserved youth.

“[UNL] is my hard work that goes into really helping people to have a greater life, greater opportunities, understand that they can be entrepreneurs,” Usher says of his organization, which he started in 1999. “Every time that I’ve done anything, I always try my hardest to intertwine for-profit and for-purpose at the same time, and this is an opportunity for me to do.”

See Usher’s residency dates below.

July 16, 2021

July 17, 2021

July 21, 2021

July 23, 2021

July 24, 2021

July 28, 2021

July 30, 2021

July 31, 2021

December 28, 2021

December 29, 2021

December 31, 2021

January 1, 2022