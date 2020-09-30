Urbanworld Film Festival 2020 Braved a New (Virtual) World, Winners Announced

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (2019) Photo : Revelations Entertainment

Another year, another Urbanworld Film Festival wrapped! This year marked the 24th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival and this year’s theme was, “A Brave New (Virtual) World.”

This year’s Urbanworld festival ambassador was show creator and director Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair), and this five-day virtual event featured other major names such as Stacey Abrams, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Ava DuVernay, David Oyelewo, Rosario Dawson, Lena Waithe, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Nia DaCosta, Teyonah Parris, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Kelly Rowland, Robert Townsend, Alice Smith, Radha Blank, David E. Talbert, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Will Catlett, DeRay McKesson, Chino Braxton, Pearl Thusi, Amy Schumer, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Chief Operating Officer Christine Simmons and MGM’s Orion Pictures President Alana Mayo.



Notable films screened at the fest include David Oyelowo’s feature directorial debut, The Water Man, which was the big opener. All-In: The Fight for Democracy also screened for virtual audiences. The fest also screened films that premiered at other fests such as Charm City Kings, Bad Hair and The Forty-Year-Old Version.



Now, as with any competitive film festival, we have some winners!



The winners of the 24th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival are:

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE (U.S. CINEMA) – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain



– Directed by David Midell

THE JURY:

David Wolkis, SVP & Head, Production, TBS, TNT & TruTV

Mark R. Wright, Director, Development, MACRO

Mercedes Cooper, Director, Programming, ARRAY

Tamir Muhammad, Founder, Populace

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE (WORLD CINEMA) – Salvation



–Directed by Carmen Sangion

Honorable Mention - Hoy - Directed by Ricardo B’atz’

THE JURY:

Amy Andrieux, Executive Director, MoCADA

Jeniffer Kim, SVP, International Originals, HBO Max

Stacy Spikes, Founder, Urbanworld and Founder, PreShow

Ted Hope, Producer

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE – The Donut King – Directed by Alice Gu



BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT - My Father The Mover - Directed by Julia Jansch



THE JURY:

Erika Alexander, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Color Farm Media

Jackie Glover, Head, News & Documentary, ABC

Lizzie Fox, SVP, Non-Fiction Programming, HBO Max

Sara Rodriguez, SVP, Documentary Programming, HBO

BEST YOUNG CREATOR – Nahjum – Directed by Sebastian Torres Greene & Manuel Del Valle



THE JURY:

Eugene Ashe, Writer/Director, Amazon Studios’ Sylvie’s Love

Kesila Childers, VP, Development, Powderkeg

Linda Lowy, EVP, Casting, HBO Max, TBS, TNT & TruTV

Sidra Smith, Head, Essence Studios

BEST NARRATIVE SHORT – White Eye – Directed by Tomer Shushan

Presented by WarnerMedia—$5,000 Prize

Honorable Mention – Elephant – Directed by Gladys San Juan

THE JURY:

Axel Caballero, Head, WarnerMedia’s 150

Brenda Gilbert, Co-Founder & President, BRON Media Corporation

Marta Fernandez, President, MACRO Television Studios

BEST ANIMATION SHORT – Windup – Directed by Yibing Jiang

THE JURY:

Billy Wee, SVP, Animation Originals, HBO Max

Jeremiah Loeb, Creative Executive, Sony Animation

Taylor K. Shaw, CEO, BWA Studios

BEST WEB ORIGINAL – East of LaBrea – Directed by Sam Bailey

THE JURY:

D’Angela Proctor, CEO, Wayfarer Entertainment

Greta Talia Fuentes, Director, Development, MACRO

Kevin Parker, Talent Manager, Artists First

Maurice “Mo” Marable, Director & Executive Producer, Hulu’s Woke

Sam Linsky, SVP & Co-Head, Scripted Original Programming, TNT, TBS & TruTV

BEST MUSIC VIDEO – Rapsody Feat. Leikeli 47 “Oprah” – Directed by Farah X

THE JURY:

Juliette Jones, EVP, Urban Promotions, Atlantic Records

Trenton Pratt, Music Programmer, BET Networks

Xiaolong Liu, Cinematographer

BEST SCREENPLAY – If You Seek Britney – Written by Ama Quao

Presented by BET Networks—$5,000 Prize

THE JURY:

Connie Orlando, EVP & Head, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET

Joshua Sanchez, Writer/Director and WGAE Member

Tracey Moore, Host, iHeartRadio’s The Spirited Actor Podcast and Celebrity Acting Coach

VIMEO STAFF PICK – Eagle – Directed by Jose Acevedo

Presented by Vimeo—$2,500 Prize and inclusion on Vimeo Staff Pick list

THE JURY:

Ian Durkin, Lead Curator, Vimeo

Ina Pira, Curator, Vimeo

Jeffrey Bowers, Senior Curator, Vimeo

If you missed the Spotlight Conversations (which includes Robert Townsend interviewing The Forty-Year-Old Version director Radha Blank,Urbanworld Founder, Stacy Spikes in conversation with David Oyelowo and Keira Chansa and more) and would like to view them, you’re in luck! They’re all currently available on Urbanworld’s Vimeo page.