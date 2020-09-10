Ukonwa Ojo Named Chief Marketing Officer at Prime Video and Amazon Studios

Ukonwa Ojo attends as COVERGIRL Opens The Doors To Their First Flagship Store on December 4, 2018, in New York City. Photo : Mike Coppola/Getty Images for COVERGIRL ( Getty Images )

We’ve got a special Prime Delivery of news because marketing pro Ukonwa Ojo is now a boss at Amazon Studios!

On Wednesday, Ojo was announced as the new Chief Marketing Officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Taking over duties from Andy Donkin (who will take on a currently unnamed new role at Amazon), Ojo will lead the company’s global brand and originals marketing.



“As an award-winning marketer, Ukonwa has a fantastic two-decade track record as a builder of top global brands,” Mike Hawkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios wrote in a letter sent to employees on Wednesday morning, which was obtained by The Root. “Her wide-ranging experience will give us a broader perspective on how to connect customers to the Prime Video brand and grow our business by marketing our content in innovative ways to develop an even stronger emotional connection with our audiences.”



Hawkins’ memo also added additional insight into Ojo’s accomplished career background, including her most recent work at M.A.C. Cosmetics:



Ukonwa comes to us from M∙A∙C Cosmetics, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for championing M∙A∙C’s brand positioning and increasing its presence and appeal to a global consumer in growing markets around the world. She helped drive customer engagement strategies and delivered breakthrough product innovation in order to maximize consumer connection to the iconic brand. Before joining M∙A∙C, Ukonwa was Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Beauty at Coty, where she oversaw brand development strategy, advertising, innovation, social/digital and other areas including collaboration with some of the biggest names in the entertainment business. She also held brand and general management roles at Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser PLC and General Mills Corporation. Over the course of her career, Ukonwa has been recognized with over 50 awards and honors for driving outstanding market-leading results and delivering creative campaigns and innovations that motivate people to act. Her recognition includes Business Insider’s Most Innovative CMOs, AdAge 50 and A List, Adweek 50, WWD Brand Builder of the Year, WFA Global Marketer of the Year List, Financial Times Upstanding 100 and Black Enterprise’s 25 Women Changing the World. She is also a member of the 2020 Class of Henry Crown Fellows within the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute.

“If you ask me what skill I think is the most important for any marketer...I think it’s empathy,” Ojo said of her marketing philosophy.

Ukonwa Ojo speaks about empathy in marketing as WFA Global Marketer of the Year 2018 nominee / We Are Rally Mobile (YouTube)

Ojo will begin her new role on Sept. 21.

