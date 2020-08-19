Tyler Perry to Receive Governors Award Honor at the 2020 Primetime Emmys

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Tyler Perry will receive the prestigious Governors Award at the 2020 Primetime Emmys, which is granted to an individual who has provided outstanding contributions to the television industry.

Perry is being recognized for his commitment to providing opportunities in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes for members of marginalized communities, as well as for his humanitarian efforts. Per Deadline, the award is traditionally presented during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, and typically, television programs and networks receive the honor. However, over the years there have been a handful of individuals who have received it, such as Lucille Ball, Johnny Carson and Bob Hope.

“I’m grateful for and humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy,” Perry said in a statement provided to Deadline regarding the honor. “I’ve always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we’ve built. My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn’t offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own.”

“Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators,” Governors Award selection committee Chair Eva Basler says of this year’s recipient. “He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience.”

Throughout his time in the industry as a producer, writer, director, actor and author, the New Orleans native has generated an empire worth a reported $2 billion. He also owns the expansive Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga.

In a statement, the Governors Award selection committee’s Vice Chair Debra Curtis applauds Perry’s philanthropic efforts, such as The Tyler Perry Foundation, Feeding America, and Charity: Water, to name only a few. This year, he personally funded the funerals of police brutality victim Rayshard Brooks and eight-year-old gun violence victim Secoriea Turner. He also paid for shoppers’ grocery bills at 73 stores in Atlanta and Louisiana, in order to assist high-risk and senior citizen customers.



