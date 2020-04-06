Tyler Perry Presents a $21,000 Tip to Out-of-Work Restaurant Servers in Atlanta

Tyler Perry attends ‘Tyler Perry visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in Los Angeles’ on October 08, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Tyler Perry’s new BET+ show may be “Ruthless,” but his recent act of charity was the very opposite.



According to TMZ, the entertainment mogul continued his Good Samaritan energy and left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out-of-work servers at a Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta on Sunday. Do the math—that’s $21,000 total!



Apparently Houston’s is one of Perry’s favorite restaurants in the city and he’s a frequent patron of the location on Northside Parkway.

Of course, this comes at a highly necessary time, as unemployment rates are rapidly increasing and black and brown workers are disproportionately affected. While the Congress-implemented $2 trillion stimulus package may provide some reprieve, it’s not something that most people can rely on immediately as the initial projected rollout is May. Further, it looks like paper stimulus checks could possibly be delayed up to 5 months.



Perry is also experiencing a need to adjust amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a domino effect on many facets of the entertainment industry.



As Atlanta local station 11Alive reports:

