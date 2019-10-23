Turns Out, Everybody and Their Mama Is Coming 2 America...Except Eriq La Salle

There is a long and black ass line of cast members waiting to enter Club Zamunda, but it looks like Eriq La Salle has decided to not do hoodrat things with his friends.

Though the bulk of the original cast is returning to Coming 2 America, La Salle has apparently decided to opt out.

At a recent press day interview hosted by NBC featuring La Salle, the ultimate Coming to America sequel question came up, quickly. The Grio reports:



“No,” he said he told a handful of journalists when asked if he would be reprising his role from the 1988 original. “I’ve already given you an answer. No.” When the group was visibly disappointed, he elaborated. “Straight to the point. I knew where you were going with it,” he said. “I’m a little busy right now …with this show.”

“A little busy right now,” meaning the actor has his hands full executive producing and directing NBC’s Law & Order SVU and Chicago P.D.



La Salle famously portrayed Darryl Jenks in the 1988 original film, directed by John Landis. Darryl was the obnoxious boyfriend of Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley) and the clear antagonist to Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy), who wanted to win Lisa’s affection. The sequel, directed by Craig Brewer, is set to be released August 7, 2020, 32 years later.



So, wait—you mean to tell me there won’t be any Soul Glo in the sequel?! Sigh, I guess the only other thing to wait for is finding exactly what they did to that dog. Damn shame.

The Best of Darryl Jenks / YouTube



