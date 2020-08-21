Tune-In: The AAFCA TV Honors Are Going Virtual in 2020 and Janet Mock Has Been Named Creative of the Year

2nd Annual African American Film Critics Association TV Honors Graphic : Courtesy of AAFCA

It’s time to celebrate the best in Black entertainment, hosted by the African American Film Critics Association!

Due to the global pandemic, I’m sure y’all know things will be a bit different this year. The inaugural AAFCA TV Honors were held in Marina Del Rey, California, but of course, 2020 is the year of the virtual event. So this year, the 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors will be held online! Still maintaining a bit of that exclusive invite-only energy, the private live event will be held earlier in the day (I’ll be there—er, at home— tuning in with my food and cocktails!) and then shortly after it concludes, the recorded broadcast will be posted on AAFCA’s YouTube channel.



There will be a host of winners to receive their honors on Saturday, but the headlining moment goes to writer-director-producer Janet Mock, who will be receiving the inaugural AAFCA ADCOLOR Breakout Creative of the Year Award.



“Janet Mock is like a Phoenix rising, overcoming the obstacles that society imposes on race and sexual identity to fulfill her creative vision; author, writer, producer, she’s an example to us all,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a statement sent to The Root.



“Janet Mock is one of the most singular talents in recent memory,” ADCOLOR founder and president Tiffany R. Warren added. “Her authenticity, transparency and leadership in bringing to light the voices of marginalized communities at the core of culture has created an undeniable blueprint for generations to follow. In 2013, ADCOLOR honored Mock with its prestigious Catalyst Award and it’s a joy to see the swift progress she’s made. As she’s risen up in the industry, Janet has broken so many barriers and she continually reaches back to pull up others with her.”



Of course there’s more! Here’s the deets:



Winners, honorees and presenters including John Legend (Best Documentary winner for Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children), Viola Davis (Best Actress winner for How To Get Away With Murder), Sterling K. Brown (Best Actor winner for This is Us), Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier (Breakout Performer winners for Netflix’ Hollywood), Josh Gad and Leslie Odom, Jr. (Best Animated winner for Central Park on Apple TV+), Mindy Kaling (Best YA winner for Never Have I Ever), along with presenters including Rashida Jones, Octavia Spencer, William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), MJ Rodriguez and Angelica Ross (Pose), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Ray Donovan), Derek Luke, Tichina Arnold (CBS’ The Neighborhood), Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier and many others. The event will feature a special performance by Abby Dobson of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” In recognition of the devastating impact of Covid-19 the AAFCA TV Honors will also feature as presenters some of the first responders, government leaders, firefighters and others from around the country who are leading the fight against the Coronavirus including: The Honorable Hank Johnson (Atlanta, GA Congressman), the Honorable Steven Reed (Mayor of Montgomery, AL), KNBC Journalist Beverly White, Reverend Jamal Bryant (New Birth Church, Altanta), Cherelle Barsdale (Nurse, University of Michigan Medical Center), Dr. Ala Stanford (Physician at Stanford Pediactric Surgery in Philadelphia), Tanya Rivers (EMT in New York City), Quentin Curtis (Fire Lieutenant from Chicago), NPR Journalist / Host Rose Scott and Dr. Christopher Emdin (Associate Professor of Science Education at the Teachers College, Columbia University).

The full list of 2020 honorees are currently listed at aafcatvhonors.com. The public viewing of the 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors ceremony will post on AAFCA’s YouTube channel Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



