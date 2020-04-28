Troy Sneed, Grammy-Nominated Gospel Star, Dies From COVID-19

Screenshot : ChristMusicTV ( YouTube

Gospel singer Troy Sneed is the latest musician to succumb to the coronavirus. Per NBC News, Sneed passed away due to complications from the illness at a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. on Monday. The artist was just 52 years old.



Advertisement

Sneed began his gospel career traveling across the country with the Georgia Mass Choir; he helped to arrange the music on the choir’s albums. Through this opportunity, he formed Youth For Christ, a gospel choir composed of singers from the Georgia Mass Choir ranging from ages 12 to 18. Sneed’s gospel talents also landed him on Hollywood’s radar, appearing with the Georgia Mass Choir in the 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife, which starred Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington.

Advertisement

During his time as a solo star, Sneed released seven albums and a plethora of songs, including “Work It Out” and “My Heart Says Yes,” which both peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel chart in 2008 and 2011, respectively. In 2006, Youth For Christ’s album The Struggle Is Over landed atop Billboard’s Gospel album chart; he served as the project’s producer. Sneed earned a 1999 Grammy nomination for his work on the Youth For Christ album, Higher.

Sneed and his wife of nearly 27 years, Emily, began their own record label Emtro in the early 2000s. Emtro’s roster includes gospel stars such as Alvin Darling & Celebration and Rev. Rudolph McKissick.

Sephora Has Some Deals to Keep You Looking Glamorous, Even While... Read on The Inventory

“The Gospel community has lost a superb talent in Troy Sneed,” gospel artist Kurt Carr wrote on Facebook in response to the news, while Virginia gospel radio host Reggie Baker wrote: “[Sneed] was a great guy and gave us some great music.”

Our thoughts go out to Sneed’s family and friends during this difficult time.