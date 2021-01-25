Trey Songz Arrested Following Altercation With a Police Officer at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Trey Songz attends the “Blood Brother” New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City. Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

On Sunday, R&B singer Trey Songz was taken into police custody after allegedly assaulting a police officer at the AFC Championship.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the Trigga artist was being pestered by other fans at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game and had tried to quiet them down. Witnesses say that’s when an officer came over and allegedly began to get physical with Songz without provocation. In a video that’s now making the rounds on social media, Songz can then be seen holding the officer in a headlock and punching him in the head before ultimately being overpowered and consequently detained. As of Monday morning TMZ, who first broke the story, reported that the Back Home singer has been charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and trespassing. However, h e is likely to be released sometime Monday night.

Advertisement

Trey joins a long list of celebs and music artists who are still carrying on with events and appearances despite the ongoing pandemic. Just a few weeks ago, fire marshals were called after Songz and rapper Fabolous were spotted at a packed club in Houston, Texas. According to Uproxx, the event was over capacity and also a fire hazard due to the exit doors being blocked. Fire Chief Samuel Peña expressed his concern over the matter, saying: “If there was an emergency, a fire or something that would have occurred inside, we would have had a massive loss of life because [of] the means of entry.” Back in October, the “Invented Sex” singer revealed to his fans and followers that he had tested positive for coronavirus in a video posted on his Instagram and warned everyone to take the virus seriously.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” he shared. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive. 7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. 1 out of 1,000 Black people have died from it. I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

He added, “My grandfather passed earlier this year and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID, I do believe it was. So I’ve always taken it seriously and if you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Don’t be like the president.”