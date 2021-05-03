Trevor Noah, H.E.R., Big Sean, Oprah and More Come Together to Recognize Mental Health Awareness Month

If we’ve learned anything this past year, it’s that life is too short and unpredictable to continue to put our sanity and safety on the back burner. Whether that realization manifested itself in a positive or negative way, it’s pretty safe to say that the events of 2020 (and its third cousin, twice removed, 2021) have us all rethinking how to best preserve both our physical and mental health. That’s why a handful of folks and organizations are coming together to do their part and raise awareness in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. If that sounds like your steez—or if you think it could help someone you know and love—keep reading for a handful of virtual events that may just include the resources you’ve been looking for.
Better Together: Mental Health Storytelling Summit
On May 3, join MTV for a star-studded virtual event dedicated to improving mental health through storytelling, Better Together: Mental Health Storytelling Summit. The three-day summit seeks to galvanize the entertainment industry, as well as empower creatives to expand portrayals of mental health that encourage viewers to speak up and get help. It will also premiere a first-of-its-kind Mental Health Media Guide for content creators that outlines best practices and evidence-based recommendations to expand positive mental health portrayals. Additionally, the event will be graced by a handful of notable guests including: Trevor Noah, Oprah, Anthony Anderson, Regina Hall, Kenya Barris, Hill Harper, Delroy Lindo, Romany Malco, H.E.R. and more. The event runs from Monday, May 3 through May 5 and is free to register. For more information, be sure to visit their website.
Silence the Shame
Silence the Shame Inc., the nonprofit org dedicated to empowering and educating communities on mental health and wellness, is hosting their inaugural A Brilliant Mind Gala to coincide with “Silence the Shame Day” on May 5. Hosted by Kenny Burns, the virtual gala and fundraiser is set to honor several figures in pop culture who are making a difference in their own way when it comes to mental health awareness. Those honorees include Charlamagne Tha God, Michelle Williams, psychologist and licensed counselor Dr. Spirit and America’s favorite DJ, D-Nice. In tandem with the gala, Silence the Shame will also host a text-a-thon for those seeking to support their cause, year-round programming, initiatives, and partnerships. For information on how to secure your free ticket, head on over to their site.
Big Sean x The Sean Anderson Foundation
Catch Big Sean and his mother Myra Anderson in conversation every Saturday for a wellness video series to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month. Presented by their nonprofit The Sean Anderson Foundation, each episode will feature Sean and Myra as they speak candidly on a specific area of wellness, including but not limited to: mindset, sleep and circadian rhythms, meditation, diet & exercise, the emotional freedom technique (EFT) and so much more. You can catch their talks beginning at 8 a.m. ET every Saturday on the foundation’s IGTV and website. The Sean Anderson Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for underserved youth and their families. Their mission is to assist in the education, health, safety and well-being of school-aged youth in underserved communities across the country.
Mental Happy
Mental Happy, the digital healthcare platform founded by Tamar Blue, is inviting 1,000 wellness professionals to host groups on the platform and is inviting all members to a free, community-wide support group on relationships, on Friday May 7th. A first-of-its-kind digital destination, MentalHappy is a safe, affordable, online community that provides positive peer support groups led by health and wellness professionals, along with science-backed toolkits and other premium features. Experienced leaders and coaches are able to host their groups on a secure, wellness-focused platform where they can connect directly with their members, own their data, feature their products and earn revenue—with zero initiation or membership fees for a limited time.
Their mission is to make mental health care an accessible and stigma-free reality for everyone and their platform is designed to provide people of all races, genders and economic statuses a safe and secure forum to talk emotional health, the challenges they face in their daily lives, and receive support from others who understand what they’re experiencing. For more information on how to join a support group or become a group leader, head on over to their website.
Getting Better Together
Because our kids’ mental health matters too, the Child Mind Institute is launching their annual mental health campaign, Getting Better Together, focused on supporting kids who are struggling and lending powerful voices to help eliminate stigma. The campaign, sponsored by Blue Shield of California, features inspiring homemade videos from notable celebrities (as well as kids and teens) sharing their personal stories to support kids who are especially struggling during the pandemic and lending a powerful voice to help eliminate stigma, inspire hope, and encourage kids to ask for help. Empire actress and author Gabby Sidibe helped kick off the campaign by sharing how she listened to her own voice to get help. Others who are set to share their stories include Little Fires Everywhere star Lexi Underwood, Zoe Saldana, Liza Koshy, Nicole Scherzinger and more. The videos will roll out all month-long and will be available to watch on all Child Mind Institute’s social channels and website.
Sound It Out
The Ad Council has launched their national campaign, Sound It Out, dedicated to utilizing the power of music to champion mental health for middle students of color across the country. Their goal is to help children properly articulate their emotions as well as equip caretakers with the necessary tools to bridge the communication gap—all through the power of music. As part of the campaign, Sound it Out partnered middle-school-aged kids and their caregivers with recording artists such as Tobe Nwigwe and KAMAUU to create an album of original songs, inspired by the true emotions revealed in their intimate conversations. The songs are available to stream now on all music platforms and on their website in addition to conversation-starting resources to help caregivers and their kids explore their emotions.
If you or anyone you know needs mental health support, please contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline at 800-950-NAMI. If experiencing a crisis and in need of immediate assistance, text “NAMI” to 741741.
