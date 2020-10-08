Trash Ass Rapper Tory Lanez Faces Assault Charges Stemming From Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

Over the summer, rapper Tory Lanez solidified his status as fuckboy extraordinaire after it was revealed he was allegedly responsible for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.



Advertisement

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office revealed that Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, will face felony charges as a result of the incident.

According to a statement released by the DA’s office, Peterson has been charged with assault with semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Should he be convicted, Peterson could face up to 22 years max in prison. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 13 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center .

Advertisement

Man, you hate to see it. I mean, I don’t, but you might.

For those unaware of what happened, Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, was hanging out with Peterson and Kylie Jenner on the evening of July 12. Later in the evening Peterson and Pete were riding in a SUV when the two got into an argument. Pete exited the car and that’s when Lanez allegedly fired at her multiple times, injuring her foot.

As much as folks loved posting about their “Hot Girl Summer,” and making memes about “WAP,” the reaction to Pete’s shooting was met with skepticism and, frankly, a lot of trash-ass takes. The skepticism grew so loudly that Pete eventually uploaded a picture showing her injured foot, something she shouldn’t have had to do.

The shooting appears to be an admittedly horrific speed bump on her meteoric rise. Last weekend Megan Thee Stallion was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and managed to get Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in his feelings after she called him out during a phenomenal performance of “Savage Remix.”

Advertisement

In a true bitch-ass move, Tory Lanez dropped an album last week where he tried to position himself as the real victim here. Be a decent person and stream Megan Thee Stallion’s new song instead.