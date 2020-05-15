Trailer Roundup: You're Invited to Sherman's Showcase! BYOB and the 'B' Stands for Blood & Water

Sherman’s Showcase “Black History Month Spectacular” (2020), left ; Blood & Water (2020) Screenshot : YouTube

Want to know how my week is going? I saw a tweet that resonated so much with the phenomenon that is self-isolation fog (a term I literally just made up as I’m typing this), I almost slid off my bed. Here is the tweet, posted this past Wednesday night:

Right?! Right.

Anyway, you know it’s Friday, not just because the calendar told you, but because it’s time for another one of my movie and TV trailer roundups! Let’s go...

John Lewis: Good Trouble (On Demand; Release Date: July 3)

John Lewis: Good Trouble: Official Trailer / Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing (YouTube)

First Impressions: This documentary seems to give a more intimate look at the intense life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis. Plus, we get commentary from members of the “The Squad,” the star members of the freshman Congress class such as Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who note just how Lewis paved the way for them. Plus, I’m pleased to say a black woman, Dawn Porter, helmed this doc.

American Trial: The Eric Garner Story (Gathr streaming platform; Release Date: May 21 at 7 p.m. ET)

American Trial: The Eric Garner Story Official Trailer / Roee Messinger (YouTube)

First Impressions: Though I will never get the sound of Eric Garner gasping for air and echoing, “I can’t breathe” out of my head, somehow re-watching the footage in this trailer felt newly enraging. Perhaps it’s because today, absolutely nothing has changed in that regard. In this film, the audience will be taken on a mock trial because well, NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo was never charged for killing Garner. Garner’s wife, Esaw Garner is directly involved and the audience will get to act as jury and cast a digital vote following the livestream of the film and the “verdict” will be announced by Mrs. Garner and the director, Roee Messinger. This is an interactive film concept for a real life police brutality case, involving real lawyers and the wife of the victim...something I’ve never quite seen before.

St. Louis Superman (MTV, MTV2, VH1; Release Date: May 18 at 9 p.m. ET)

MTV Documentary Films: “St. Louis Superman” / MTV (YouTube)

First Impressions: This doc tells the story of Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson, Mo., activist and battle rapper who made quite the impact when he won a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives, which is typically super white and super Republican. Though Franks announced his resignation in May 2019, a look back at his tenure is necessary, including the fact that he was able to “pass a resolution which declared youth violence a public health epidemic.”

Blood & Water (Netflix; Release Date: May 20, 2020)

Blood & Water Season 1 Official Trailer / Netflix (YouTube)

First Impressions: If you’ve been following my work recently, you know exactly what I immediately thought of—yes, Selah and the Spades! In the spirit of that film and Dear White People, it looks like we’re entering a trend where we’re seeing more stories about the black elite in private schools. And I’m down with the array of dark-skinned leads (Ama Qamata, for one, is stunning) in this. Plus, there’s draaaaaama. I’m intrigued.

Sherman’s Showcase, “Black History Month Spectacular” (AMC, IFC; Release Date: June 19 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on respective channels)

Black History Month Spectacular Trailer, Sherman’s Showcase / IFC (YouTube)

First Impressions: This fun show from Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle is back for a Black History Month special, naturally, on Juneteenth. John Legend appears as Duke Ellington and Bashir’s Sherman McDaniels admits they couldn’t afford Drake. I mean, IFC does stand for Independent Film Channel. Anyway, I have to ask... can you tell Jesse Williams and Michael Ealy apart?

Blac Chyna’s Only Cam: LA (The Zeus Network; Release Date: May 17)

Blac Chyna Only CAM: LA Official Trailer / The Zeus Network (YouTube)

First Impressions: This time, Blac Chyna wants to cut on the cameras...deadass. OnlyFans was already on the rise, but thanks to a little self-isolation and a Meg/Bey lyric, the platform’s popularity is on a whole ‘nother level. So, Chyna’s timing is great, here, to be honest. In this documentary, we’ll follow OnlyFans content creators Chyna, Chad Johnson, Dallas “Flashman” Wade, Danielle Victor and more for a behind-the-scenes look on how they makes those crude content coins.

Centerpiece (Quibi; Release Date: Available Now)

Centerpiece Official Trailer / Quibi (YouTube)

First Impressions: OK first of all, this is the best and most intriguing set design of any talk show I’ve ever seen in my life. I can say that already. Plus, floral artist and host Maurice Harris seems like a goddamn delight. I’m here for this. The show will include stars such as Melina Matsoukas, Rashida Jones, Maya Rudolph, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Jeremy O. Harris.

That’s all, folks! Remember, today is Friday, wash your hands, today is Friday, love up on yourself, today is Friday, call your loved ones, today is Friday, have a snack and today is Friday.