Trailer Roundup: We Go From Paris to Politics By Visiting The Eddy ... And She Could Be Next to Preserve Our Democracy

(L-R): The Eddy (2020) ; And She Could Be Next (2020) Screenshot : Netflix ( YouTube ) , POV ( YouTube )

I swear the only way I know the exact day of the week these days is because of these weekly trailer roundups—Happy Friday!

Let’s get into some trailers of note this week:



Too Hot To Handle (Netflix; Release Date: April 17, 2020)

Too Hot To Handle Season 1 Official Trailer / Netflix (YouTube)

First Impressions: Netflix has been killing the game with reality show content lately with Love Is Blind and The Circle. It looks like the streaming platform is continuing its penchant for restricting certain aspects as a plot device and having their contestants restrain from any sexual activity (that includes kissing, heavy-petting or any self-gratification) to win some cash. And yes, everyone is unbelievably hot. That’s what makes it a competition, I suppose! And they’re British, to boot, which adds hot points.



Dangerous Lies (Netflix; Release Date: April 30, 2020)

Dangerous Lies Official Trailer / Netflix (YouTube)

First Impressions: I have no idea what’s happening here (seriously, past the point where the elderly man died and left the couple his huge house, I’m lost), but I’m pretty sure Jessie Usher will be involved in a twist somehow. There’s gotta be a twist, right?!



Salt-n-Pepa (Lifetime; Release Date: Coming Soon)

Salt-N-Pepa Biopic Trailer #1 / ET (YouTube)

First Impressions: 90s wigs! 90s fashions! Other than that, the first thing I noticed was the fact Salt and Pepa were listed as executive producers, which means this isn’t your typical unauthorized Lifetime biopic. Well, I mean, I’m sure there may be some Spinderella complications arising, but we’ll ride that horse when we get there.



Wild ‘N Out (VH1; Season 15 Release Date: April 21, 2020)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out / VH1 (YouTube)

First Impressions: The theme of the season will be “Old School vs. New School” and the random-ness of the announced cast is hilarious. We got Chance the Rapper, Da Baby, Marsai Martin, Doja Cat, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Naughty By Nature, Tommy Davison… and Montel Williams?! And that’s only part of the list. Also, this shit really has been on for 15 seasons. Nick Cannon be doing the damn thing.



The Eddy (Netflix; Release Date: May 8, 2020)

The Eddy Official Trailer / Netflix (YouTube)

First Impressions: La La Land who?! Oh wait, it’s the same director. Anyway, this is an André Holland stan Kinja account so y’all know I’m extra excited to see more of him. Plus, he’s speaking French because it’s set in Paris?! Girl. My body is ready. Overall, it just looks pretty damn intriguing.

And She Could Be Next (PBS; Release Date: June 28, 2020)

Official Trailer - And She Could Be Next / POV (YouTube)

First Impressions: This one is obviously timely as it highlights the importance of marginalized groups leading the movement in government in order to truly preserve our democracy. Filmed during the historic and ground-shaking 2018 midterm elections, the doc features political candidates such as Stacey Abrams and Rashida Tlaib. Plus, you may see a familiar name in the Executive Producer list—none other than Ava DuVernay.



‘Til next time, family. Stay safe.

