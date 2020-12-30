Trailer Roundup: We Can Be Heroes in 2021 Because We've Declared Death to 2020

We Can Be Heroes (2021); Death to 2020 (2020) Screenshot : Netflix

Since this is yet another short work week for the staff at The Root due to the holiday, I’ll keep this introduction short and sweet, using the energy of one Tiffany “New York” Pollard: BYE, 2020! BYE, PUMPKIN!

Advertisement

Let’s get to these trailers...

The Sweetest Girl (Digital; Release Date: Feb. 2021)

The Sweetest Girl trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Partially based on filmmaker Yanatha Desouvre’s novella Revelations: Roads to Redemption, The Sweetest Girl is a Haitian film described as “a love story, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.” Per Deouvre, the film is inspired by Wyclef Jean’s discography. Desouvre is also raising funds for post-production via Indiegogo, along with fellow filmmakers Harry Jeudy and Samuel Ladouceur.

Advertisement

Go/Don’t Go (On Demand and Digital; Release Date: Jan. 12, 2021)

Go/Don’t Go trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: This trailer is a true teaser as it’s a bunch of anxiety-inducing images with a voice over, “They were there...and then, they were gone.” Uh-oh. From the press release sent to The Root, this thriller about a white dude who ends up alone in a “desolate landscape” following a “unknown cataclysm.” Yikes. Also, comedian Nore Davis (who has appeared on MTV and Comedy Central) stars as the dude’s Black friend.



The Family Business (BET+; Season 2, Cycle 2 Release Date: Dec. 31)

The Family Business trailer / Courtesy of BET+

First Impressions: I didn’t know about this show from author Carl Weber, but it’s apparently back for its second season and the second cycle. OMG, y’all see Darrin’s Dance Grooves (who actually has a real name I’ll list soon)?! Y’all, this cast list is Black as hell—Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera, plus guest stars including LisaRaye McCoy, Eva LaRue, Michael Jai White, Christian Keyes, Treach, Robert Picardo, Travis Winfrey, Anthony Montgomery, Nicholas Turturro, Eric Roberts, Brely Evans, Sam Asghari, Flex Alexander, Buddy Lewis, Mario Rodriguez Jr., Franky G, Louie Ski Carr and Telma Hopkins.



Advertisement

Death To 2020 (Netflix; Now Streaming)

Death To 2020 trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: If there’s anyone who can provide the official commentary of this motherfucking clusterfuck of a year, it’s Samuel L. Jackson. Period. Plus, this “comedy event” is from the creators of Black Mirror. Very apt. Finally, this trailer takes a quick shot at Quibi, which is hilarious.

Advertisement

Joseph and The Unity Ride (Available to Rent/Buy on Amazon Prime; Now Streaming)

Advertisement

First Impressions: Joseph and The Unity Ride documents 2 cyclists who take a 2,700-mile journey from New Orleans to Toronto to uncover the history of The Underground Railroad by tracing one of its paths. I can only fathom that feeling of learning about such a pivotal part of American History right on the ground.



We Can Be Heroes (Netflix; Now Streaming)

We Can Be Heroes trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: The children are our future and that applies to the superhero world, too. After the adult superheroes are captured by aliens, it’s up to the youngins (who are descendants of the heroes) to save the day. Obviously, I’m very into the fact that there’s these little Black kids—Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Family Reunion), Akira Akbar (This Is Us) and Lyon Daniels (Fundamentally Cynical)

Advertisement

That’s all for this short week! Nigga, we made it. ‘Til next week...and next year. See you on the other side.