Trailer Roundup: That Little Voice in Your Head Is Thanks to the Hamilton Soundtrack

Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice; Leslie Odom, Jr. in Hamilton Screenshot : Apple TV (YouTube , IGN (YouTube

It’s been a long time, I shouldn’t have left you, without a bunch of trailers to escape to. Yes, a lot has happened in the past few weeks, which makes this kind of escape all the more necessary, so let’s get to it. Hopefully, we provide you something to look forward to.

Secret Society of Second Born Royals (Disney+; Release Date: September 25, 2020)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Official Trailer / Disney (YouTube)

First Impressions: This seems to be a badass manifesto for the forgotten second-born kids in a line of royals—except they’re following in the line of iconic Disney princes and princesses. It may be easy to brush them off but they actually have great power and responsibility since they have to physically protect every-damn-body due to their superpowers. As you may or may not know by now, this show is a big deal for black pop culture because Niles Fitch is portraying Disney’s first live-action prince (assuming the technicality that Black Panther is originally a Marvel creation and property).



Fatale (Coming to Theaters; Release Date: October 30, 2020)

FATALE Trailer Teaser / Movie Coverage (YouTube)

First Impressions: You know what brings me some small comfort during an unpredictable pandemic era? The fact that Michael Ealy is always willing to play in a wackily disturbing thriller. Yes, he’s playing some deranged boyfriend. He literally says “don’t tempt me” in the teaser, so you can expect the routine creepy Ealy energy. This film was originally expected to head to theaters on Juneteenth (???), but has been pushed to the fall.

Celebrity Game Face (E!; Release Date: July 6, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Kevin Hart Hosts as Celeb Couples Battle It Out on “Celebrity Game Face” / E! Entertainment (YouTube)

First Impressions: The self-isolation has inspired some creativity as some productions are still happening in the Age of the ‘Rona. Case in point, this game show, which follows celebrity couples in their respective homes competing in outrageous games. I’m just sitting here wondering who’s going to clean up all of the props, as I imagine the crew is smaller than usual, right? Better be! For safety purposes!

Hamilton (Disney+; Release Date: July 3, 2020)

Hamilton - Official Trailer / IGN (YouTube)

First Impressions: So, I’m not a part of the Chosen People that God selected to score tickets to the popular Broadway musical. But, I’ve definitely heard the just-as-popular soundtrack! Hamilton has always piqued my interest given the buzz about it, so the fact that it’s coming to screen will be my chance to see what the founding father fuss is about! Since this play is filled with rap, I feel like my concluding sentence should rhyme with the last one, but...creative ideas? I’m all out. *wink*

Foundation (Apple TV+; Release Date: Sometime in 2021)

Foundation Trailer (HD) Apple TV+ series / TV Promos (YouTube)

First Impressions: Though I’m not familiar with the award-winning Isaac Asimov novels that this series is based on, newcomer Lou Llobell is quite intriguing in this trailer. It’s like a post-apocalyptic Star Wars feel and—wait, is that Wes (Alfred Enoch) from How to Get Away With Murder at the 1:33 mark?! The sci-fi drama also stars Leah Harvey (Fighting with My Family).

The Fight (On Demand; July 31, 2020)

The Fight - Official Trailer / Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing (YouTube)

First Impressions: Though I didn’t get to catch a screener, I featured this on my anticipated Sundance 2020 list. Turns out, Sundance jury loved it, as it won the Social Impact Filmmaking award at the fest. True to its title, this important film follows ACLU lawyers as they fight toward obtaining abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights, an especially rigorous fight when faced with the Trump administration. Kerry Washington (who recently spoke about Hollywood’s propensity to “center whiteness”) serves as producer.

Little Voice (Apple TV+; Release Date: July 10, 2020)

Little Voice — Official Trailer / Apple TV (YouTube)

First Impressions: If you’re missing Brittany O’Grady as Star’s biracial half-sister Simone Daniels in Lee Daniels’ music TV drama Star, this one is for you! Remaining in the music-based world, O’Grady portrays a struggling performer who is chasing her dreams while also dealing with the typical complications of rejection, love and family issues. I’m expecting neatly packaged cinematic inspiration and catchy songs.

Showbiz Kids (HBO; Release Date: July 14, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET)

Showbiz Kids (2020): Official Trailer / HBO (YouTube)

First Impressions: The thumbnail of the late Cameron Boyce is already a visceral image on its own, but even as I grew up yearning to be famous, I adapted a sense of melancholy once I realized the toils of being a “showbiz kid.” The film is a raw and sobering look at the life of a previous child star while balancing it out with an onward look at young hopefuls such as Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem). The documentary will also feature Todd Bridges and Jada Pinkett Smith.

A Most Beautiful Thing (Select Theaters; Release Date: July 10, 2020)

A Most Beautiful Thing Trailer #1 / Movieclips Indie (YouTube)

First Impressions: Like Michelle Lavaughn Robinson (now Obama), I’m a girl from the South Side of Chicago. However, this film focuses on the West Side. No, this isn’t about the battle between Harold’s Chicken and Uncle Remus’ Saucy Fried Chicken; it follows the first African American high school rowing team in the country, who are made up of young men from rival gangs. A Most Beautiful Thing is narrated by Common and executive produced by Grant Hill, Dwyane Wade and 9th Wonder.

That’s all, folks! See y’all next week (hoping to get back on a consistent track... *fingers crossed*)!