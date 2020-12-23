Trailer Roundup: Saying Peace Out 2020 Is a Highlight of 2020 Because...It's The Little Things

Peace Out 2020 (2020); The Little Things (2021) Screenshot : Facebook Watch , Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

This isn’t the last week of 2020, but it feels like it since most folks have taken off work until the new year (except me, obviously...and the person editing this piece). It’s technically the last full week of 2020, so there ya go! But, since we’re still in 2020, let’s get to some escapism in the form of trailers...

Cops & Robbers (Netflix; Release Date: Dec. 28)

Cops & Robbers trailer / YouTube

First Impression: Written and performed by Timothy Ware-Hill (who also co-directed with Arnon Manor), Cops & Robbers is an interesting concept that is half-animation, half-live-action based on Ware-Hill’s poem that he wrote in response to the police killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Peace Out 2020 (Facebook Watch; Release Date: Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. ET)



First Impressions: Hosted by Keke Palmer and David Dobrik, this farewell special is basically a roast of 2020, which is much deserved. Along with Snoop Dogg (as you see in this sneak peek), Peace Out 2020 will feature Black-ass celebs such as Keegan-Michael Key, La La Anthony, Steve Harvey and more.

Unsung Presents: Music & the Movement (TV One; Release Date: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET)

Unsung Presents: Music & the Movement trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: This two-part documentary will premiere on MLK Day and will highlight music by artists that served as the soundtrack to the fight for justice and equality such as Aretha Franklin, Public Enemy, Stevie Wonder, Gil Scott-Heron and Beyoncé. I see some familiar faces in this trailer serving as talking heads in this doc, such as writer-editor Keith Murphy and The Root contributor Ronda Racha Penrice.

Henchmen trailer / Courtesy of Tubi

First Impressions: This animated film stars Rosario Dawson and Craig Robinson and it seems like it follows the villains as protagonists, kind of like Suicide Squad. Soooo, similar to Quibi (R.I.P.), I don’t really know anyone who watches Tubi, but the above content (and much more) will debut for free so check it out with your fellow quarantining fam if you have some free time over your holiday break!

The Little Things (HBO Max; Release Date: Jan 29, 2021)

The Little Things trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: This psychological thriller stars Denzel Washington (as well as Rami Malek and Jared Leto—it’s a trifecta of Academy Award winners!) who becomes engrossed in this intense search for a killer in this city. The desert scene at the end of the trailer is giving me Seven vibes...are we going to get a “What’s in the box???” type moment again?!

Tiger (HBO; Release Date: Part I, Jan. 10, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET and Part II, Jan. 17, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET)

Tiger trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: We all now know the Tiger King, but the king of golf is Tiger Woods. There’s another documentary about Tiger from The Undefeated called, Tiger Woods: America’s Son, but it looks like HBO scored the coveted single-name title. Per the press release, this two-part doc will feature “never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best.”

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All (Lifetime; Release Date: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET)

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Sigh. Even the title itself is heartbreaking, so watching the trailer is even more emotional. I’m not even sure how I’ll muster the strength to watch the doc just yet. Per Billboard, the doc will “celebrate their lives and open up about their tragic deaths, featuring interviews from close friends, family and co-workers.”



The Bid (Theaters and Digital; Release Date: Jan. 12, 2021)

The Bid trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Directed, produced, written by, and starring Philadelphia duo Maurquis Boone and Rich “Philly Filthy Rich” Harris, The Bid is a comedy about two rappers framed by a police officer and are forced to fight the Philly prison system from the inside.

This Is It ( AfroLandTV

This Is It trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: This Is It, is a Nigerian film about a newlywed couple dealing with the challenges that come with being married. Per a press release sent to The Root, Comcast NBCUniversal/SKY recently invested in the independent global platform founded by Michael Maponga and Brittin Maponga so we actually have a few titles (available to watch for free) to spotlight today...

Plan B (AfroLandTV; Now Streaming)

Plan B trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Plan B, a film from Kenya, is exactly what the name implies—a woman who deals with the consequences of a one night stand. Yes...pregnancy. The film is written/directed by LowlaDee.

No Shade (AfroLandTV; Now Streaming)

No Shade trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: I can’t even summarize the synopsis of this film by paraphrasing and give it justice. So, per the press release, “Jade is hopelessly in love with her best friend of 10 years but discovers that the one thing keeping them from happily ever after is her inherent beauty.” Talk your shit, Jade! From the trailer, though, it looks like the film actually tackles the inherent colorism in UK society...which, now I get the play on words.

Poisoned Belt (AfroLandTV; Now Streaming)

Poisoned Belt trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: This one, from Ghana, is full of scandal and drama as the protagonist’s first love comes back into her life on the worst imaginable day—her wedding day. Yikes!

Time Looped (AfroLanTV; Now Streaming)

Time Looped trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Time Looped is another Nollywood film, this time about a “young stubborn man gets trapped on the same day until he learns to be a better husband.” So, basically...Groundhog Day for fuckboys. Gotcha!

In case you missed it (how could you?? it was trending all day on Tuesday), we did a special shout-out to the Coming 2 America trailer. ‘Til next week!