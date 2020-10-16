Trailer Roundup: Perhaps After Surviving 2020, We'll Come Away With Sylvie's Love

Come Away (2020); Sylvie’s Love (2020) Screenshot : Relativity Media/YouTube , Amazon Studios/YouTube

This week, two presidential candidates put on a show via two competing networks—no, it wasn’t primetime fictional television, this was real life! This means, we have even more reason to escape once again. Let’s get into these trailers...

The Watch (BBC America; Release Date: Jan. 3, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET)

The Watch trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Per the press release, The Watch is not about a timepiece you wear on your wrist, but “an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process.” I see one of the stars is Lara Rossi, who I recognize from HBO’s I May Destroy You. Plus, I hear Wendell Pierce will be joining the series to voice the character of DEATH, also known as The Grim Reaper.

Come Away (Theaters / On Demand; Release Date: Nov. 13)

Come Away trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: I’ve had my eye on this film since star David Oyelowo told me about it in our August 2019 interview, and now we have some visuals to the imaginative concept of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland’s origin story. Keira Chansa portrays Alice and Jordan A. Nash portrays Peter. By the way, I typically recommend avoiding the YouTube comments as a general rule, but definitely ignore the racist trolls who are big mad about a Black Alice and Peter—you know, two wholly made-up characters who can easily be any race. This film also stars David Gyasi and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Horizon Line (Coming Soon)

Horizon Line trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Keith David co-stars in this film for what seems to be a hot minute because this film follows former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who are forced to land a plane (flying over miles and miles of ocean, mind you) after their pilot dies and from the trailer, David is the damn pilot. Yikes. This movie looks fucking outrageous, by the way.

Equal (HBO Max; Release Date: Oct. 22)

First Impressions: Narrated by Billy Porter, Equal is a docuseries which pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the LGBTQ+ movement. The series will feature stars such as Isis King, Alexandra Grey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow.

Nine Days (Coming Soon)

Nine Days trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Starring Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz, the concept for this film is super fascinating. From its IMDb page, Nine Days follows “a reclusive man conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born.” The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and since I missed it while attending, this is one film I’m really looking forward to seeing.

In The Making trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: According to the press release, In The Making “explores the artistic process of emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) creatives through non-fiction storytelling as they bring insight and originality to their artistic craft.” The series will feature character-driven shorts from eight different filmmakers and will air on Wednesdays. I’m here for it.

The Soul Of America (HBO; Release Date: Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET)

The Soul of America trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: This film is based on Jon Meacham’s 2018 bestseller The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels. The Soul of America will tackle events in American history such as the women’s suffrage movement, the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, McCarthyism and the struggle to pass Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s. From the trailer, it looks like notable folks such as the late Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Ayanna Pressley will appear in the film.

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime Video; Release Date: Dec. 25)

Sylvie’s Love trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: As the song goes, “what the world needs now is love, sweet love” and it looks like we have a winner with Sylvie’s Love. This looks romantic as fuck and I want it now! It’ll be a holiday treat, too! Starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, this will be one of those epically complicated love stories that spans across years, equipped with a jazzy flair. *Swoon*

Behind Every Man (OWN; Release Date: Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET)

Behind Every Man trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: From OWN’s press release, “each episode of the new series will shine a spotlight on the strong Black women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices the women have made to support the men they love.” The series will feature women such as Jonnetta Patton (Usher’s mother), Tammy Franklin (Kirk Franklin’s wife), Crystal Smith (Ne-Yo’s wife), Claudinette Jean (Wyclef Jean’s wife) and Gia Casey (DJ Envy’s wife). I do get the sentiment, but I do wish women were defined by more than the men they “follow” more often.

Echo Boomers (Theaters / Digital/On Demand; Release Date: Nov. 13)

Echo Boomers trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Other than the fact that the great Michael Shannon is in this joint, we have Hayley Law (Riverdale) co-starring in this indie crime drama that pits millennials and baby boomers against each other in a relevant way. According to the press release, Echo Boomers “examines how being a product of your environment is directly connected to what a new generation deems appropriate; the decisions that one generation makes directly affects the next.” We’re gonna get 50-11 “OK Boomer” jokes in this one, aren’t we?

Never Again (Coming Soon)

Never Again trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: From filmmaker, photographer and screenwriter Jordan Shanks, Never Again “chronicles social justice movements, and follows the dramatic removal of Confederate statues in his hometown of Richmond, Va., the former capital of the Confederacy.” Shanks is also debuting his Love Letters to America: Part II photography collection on Friday at the Richmond Art Garage in Virginia.

For Life (ABC; Season 2 Release Date: Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. ET)

For Life S2 trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: This is one of those shows I’ve been meaning to get into, but haven’t yet. I’ve heard such great things, though! Season 2 of For Life follows wrongfully convicted prisoner-turned-litigator and social crusader Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) and his continued fight for social justice while he navigates his reclaimed freedom. Plus, 2020 The Root 100 honoree Kirk A. Moore is the supervising producer this season!

Our America: Living While Black (ABC in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno; Premieres Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 with an hour-long doc premiering weekend of Oct. 24)

Our America: Living While Black trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: This docuseries will follow Black families across America and their ventures including The McKissacks (twin sisters and CEOs of McKissack & McKissack, the nation’s oldest Black-owned design and construction firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles), The Scott Family Farms (helmed by 80-year-old farmer Will Scott), Stockton, Calif.’s first Black mayor, Michael Tubbs (he is also the youngest mayor representing a city with over 100,000 residents in the nation), and Antoine Lovell (who went from homelessness in New York City to a professor and doctoral candidate at Fordham University in the Bronx and Delaware State University).

The World Without You (On Demand; Release Date: Nov. 1)

The World Without You trailer/ YouTube

First Impressions: The World Without You chronicles a family who gathers to mourn and honor the memory of a journalist who was killed during the Iraq War and the gathering becomes quite...dramatic, to say the least. This film also stars Lyndie Greenwood (Nikita, Sleepy Hollow), who, from the trailer appears to be an old flame of the late journalist.

Trump vs Hollywood (Coming Soon)

Trump vs Hollywood trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Living through the Trump administration has to feel like a trainwreck of a movie in real life, but of course, that won’t stop the many movies about his presidential platform to debut. Enter Trump vs. Hollywood, which will explore the divisiveness of America through the Hollywood stars, tackling topics such as blacklisting Trump supporters, Black Lives Matter and the coronavirus response from the Trump administration. Stars such as Isaiah Washington, Claudia Jordan, Eric B, Too Short, and DeRay Davis will appear in the film. Lawd.

Loco (Digital / On Demand; Release Date: Nov. 10)

Loco trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: Apparently, this white dude “becomes a pawn in a brutal struggle between two drug lords for a new street drug called LOCO.” Geffri Maya stars as Lydia who is caught up in this white man’s scheme. Free yourself, sis!

Say Her Name: The Untold Story of Breonna Taylor (BET; Release Date: Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. ET/PT)

Say Her Name: The Untold Story of Breonna Taylor trailer / YouTube

First Impressions: This one hour special from BET and CBS News will feature Gayle King’s exclusive interview with Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker. The special “juxtaposes Walker’s account of the shooting with the markedly different timeline presented by Louisville police officers and the Kentucky Attorney General.” In what will be a very intimate interview, Walker will share the life he and Taylor would’ve had together. Though I’m sure this will be a powerful interview special, I really wish it didn’t have to exist.

That’s all for this week, folks. In case you missed it, we did showcase the trailer for Christmas In Carolina, which already took us on quite the rollercoaster before it even premiered. See y’all next week!