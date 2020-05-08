Trailer Roundup: Momma, I Made It to Lovecraft Country

(L-R): Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (2020); Lovecraft Country (2020) Screenshot : HBO ( YouTube )

Welcome to May! Did you allow the force to be with you earlier this week?

This week is short and sweet in terms of content so let’s not waste any further time so you can return to your dance challenges and bread baking! In case you missed it, we already showcased the Greenleaf trailer, which is a big deal because it’s for the popular show’s final season.

Lovecraft Country (HBO; Release Date: August 2020, exact date currently unknown)

Lovecraft Country: Official Teaser / HBO (YouTube)

First Impressions: Based on the 2016 Matt Ruff novel of the same name, it looks like Lovecraft Country is about to be some shit (this scarily effective usage of Wilson Pickett, though!). I’m really excited to see Jonathan Majors since his superb performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco and the rest of the cast looks stacked, including Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis, Michael K. Williams and Wunmi Mosaku. Also, it’s important to note that while Jordan Peele has joined the project as an executive producer, this joint is created by Mis ha Green (Underground).

American Soul (BET: Season 2 Release Date: May 27, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET/PT)

American Soul Season 2 Trailer / BET Networks (YouTube)

First Impressions: Sinqua Walls is returning as young Don Cornelius and Soul Train is fully ingrained into the culture at this point in the series, with the popular dance show being syndicated in 107 markets—and yet isn’t getting the respect it deserves. We all know why. Anyway, it looks like we’re going to be diving deeper into how Cornelius handled the extreme success. Wait, do I spy Darius McCrary as James Brown?!

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO; Release Date: June 6, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! Promo / HBO (YouTube)

First Impressions: Listen, if you’ve ever been to an event (or have even been in the same room) with Yvonne Orji, you know that she is pretty much the best hype woman in Hollywood right now. With Momma, I Made It, she’s returning to her roots in Lagos, Nigeria. Everyone and their mama may hate Molly and her rigidness right now because of Insecure’s 4th season, but Orji’s joyful energy is all up and through this special. By the way, I recently interviewed Orji about it, so stay tuned!

‘Til next Friday, folks! Indulge in some self-care and wash your hands.