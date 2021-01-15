Trailer Roundup: Lupin Presents the Drip Report

Entertainment

Trailer Roundup: Lupin Presents the Drip Report

Tonja Renée Stidhum
 and Bella Morais
303
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Trailer Roundup: iLupin/i Presents the iDrip Report/i
Screenshot: Netflix; REVOLT TV

How’d your week go? Did you get banned from virtually every social media platform in existence and then impeached for the second time? If you answered “no” to this question, then you deserve the delightful escape of these trailers! Well, unless you support the Coup-in-Chief…then, YOU GET NOTHING!

By the way, if you need to gather in prayer in order to prepare for next week’s transition of American power, make sure you get into Janaya Future Khan’s sermon this Sunday (it airs weekly).

Let’s get to it…

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Advertisement

2 / 26

The Expats: International Ingrams (Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)

The Expats: International Ingrams (Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)


First Impressions: Per the press release, this is the first Black international docuseries. The Ingram family hails from Carmel, Ind. and traveled from there to London, England and from there to Taipei, Taiwan. Now, not only will the intriguing journey be about following a Black family living abroad, but a Black family living abroad during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

3 / 26

Truthless (Available to Stream on Amazon Prime on Jan. 18)

Truthless (Available to Stream on Amazon Prime on Jan. 18)


First Impressions: It’s been about a year and a half since I interviewed Tray Chaney (who portrayed Poot on HBO’s The Wire). Seventeen years after the critically acclaimed series premiered, he’s still on that grinding energy, producing, co-directing and starring in this short film about an infamous drug leader who has to protect his empire. And because Chaney hustles hard and is multi-faceted, all of his music is featured in the film, too.

Advertisement

4 / 26

Drip Report (Revolt TV; New Episodes Every Friday)

Drip Report (Revolt TV; New Episodes Every Friday)

First Impressions: This trailer is hilarious because it’s basically Jim Jones paying homage to acclaimed weather forecaster Al Roker. Not only will Jim give you the weatherly scoop, but this series also “dives into the latest news and trending topics in Hip Hop, urban culture and streetwear.”

Advertisement

5 / 26

The Reunited States (Virtual Cinemas on Jan. 28 and Video On Demand on Feb. 9)

The Reunited States (Virtual Cinemas on Jan. 28 and Video On Demand on Feb. 9)


First Impressions: No.

Advertisement

6 / 26

Lupin (Netflix; Now Streaming)

Lupin (Netflix; Now Streaming)


First Impressions: Described as “a contemporary rereading of the Gentleman Thief” (Arsène Lupin, Gentleman-Thief) this riveting series stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, who basically looks like he outsmarts a bunch of colonizers out of their expensive-ass jewelry. I’m in!

Advertisement

7 / 26

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Digital; Release Date: Feb. 12)

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Digital; Release Date: Feb. 12)

First Impressions: This is basically about some white ladies who decide to finally venture out of their “townie” Midwestern lives and go on an adventure...but Damon Wayans Jr. is in it!

Advertisement

8 / 26

High on Heels (Now Available to Stream on Amazon Prime)

High on Heels (Now Available to Stream on Amazon Prime)

First Impersonations: From Atlanta-based indie filmmaker Adelin Gasana comes this documentary about the historical background of fashion’s sexiest type of shoe—and unpacks the health factors that come with wearing them. This looks intriguing!

Advertisement

9 / 26

Snowpiercer (TNT; Season 2 Release Date: Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Snowpiercer (TNT; Season 2 Release Date: Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)


First Impressions: I must admit that despite being a huge fan of the Bong Joon-ho film, I still have yet to sit down and check out this television adaptation, but I’m glad there’s a season 2 and maybe this can serve as my motivation to catch up while the second season is airing!

Advertisement

10 / 26

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN; Season 3 Release Date: Jan 30 at 9 p.m. ET)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN; Season 3 Release Date: Jan 30 at 9 p.m. ET)


First Impressions: Following three couples and friends, Melody & Martell Holt, LaTisha & Marsau Scott and Kimmi & Maurice Scott, this season will be timely, focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement and the global pandemic. The quarantine and lockdown has tested many relationships, so naturally, there’s going to be some heightened reality show drama this season.

Advertisement

11 / 26

Women in Blue (PBS; Release Date: Feb. 8)

Women in Blue (PBS; Release Date: Feb. 8)


First Impressions: This doc, filmed from 2017-2020, “follows Minneapolis’ first female police chief Janeé Harteau, as she works to reform the Minneapolis Police Department by getting rid of bad cops, retraining the rest, diversifying the ranks and promoting women—who statistically use less force than their male counterparts—into every rank of leadership.” The doc will also chronicle the journey of four women working in Harteau’s department, including the moment Chief Harteu resigns (following the high-profile case of police officer Mohamed Noor shooting and killing bride-to-be Justine Diamond) and is replaced by a male chief who only picks men as his “top brass.”

Advertisement

12 / 26

The Area (WORLD Channel; Release Date: Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET)

The Area (WORLD Channel; Release Date: Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET)


First Impressions: This film is described as a “five-year odyssey of her South Side Chicago community,” where Black residents are being disproportionately displaced (more than 400 families, in fact). As a Chicago South-sider, born and raised, I can’t wait to check this one out.

Advertisement

13 / 26

Metcalfe Park: Black Vote Rising (Release Date: WORLD Channel; Release Date: Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET)

Metcalfe Park: Black Vote Rising (Release Date: WORLD Channel; Release Date: Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET)


First Impressions: Metcalfe Park is a neighborhood in Wisconsin this film chronicles during the 2020 primary elections in the key swing state. Specifically in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city...and also where an estimated 16 percent of Black voters were disenfranchised. Danell Cross and Melody McCurtis, a mother-daughter activist team, are making sure that shit doesn’t happen again.

Advertisement

14 / 26

The Wrong Mr. Right (LMN aka Lifetime Movie Network; Release Date: Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET)

The Wrong Mr. Right (LMN aka Lifetime Movie Network; Release Date: Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET)

First Impressions: Basically, a white daughter suspects something about her white mama’s new white boyfriend. Vivica A. Fox portrays the mother’s best friend, who the daughter enlists to unpack why there’s “something strange” about this boyfriend. Alrighty!

Advertisement

15 / 26

Don’t Waste Your Pretty (TV One; Release Date: Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET)

Don’t Waste Your Pretty (TV One; Release Date: Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET)


First Impressions: Ms. “Pretty Girl Rock” herself Keri Hilson stars in this film based on the novel by award-winning author, media personality and former Root contributor  Demetria L. Lucas about a group of friends navigating the challenges of dating, work and the like. Too bad all I can think about is how Keri believes the mobile service 5G spreads the coronavirus annnnnnd recently decided to hop her ass on the internet and defend Trump’s “right to free speech” in a supposed “larger context.” Chile…

Advertisement

16 / 26

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix; Release Date: Jan. 29)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix; Release Date: Jan. 29)


First Impressions: This one looks good! It’s a “a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn.” The program is geared toward young boys between 7-13 years old and uses the sport so that the boys can engage in a familial community, team spirit and provide them with healthy opportunity. We love to see it.

Advertisement

17 / 26

American Reckoning - A PBS NewsHour Special Report (PBS; Release Date: Jan 15. At 9 p.m. ET)

American Reckoning - A PBS NewsHour Special Report (PBS; Release Date: Jan 15. At 9 p.m. ET)

First Impressions: In a timely special following the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, the true danger of Donald Trump’s rhetoric will be unpacked as well as feature an examination of “the government’s missed opportunities to manage the spread of misinformation and the rise of domestic terrorism.” Way past due.

Advertisement

18 / 26

pgLang for Calvin Klein (YouTube; Complete Series of Films Now Streaming)

pgLang for Calvin Klein (YouTube; Complete Series of Films Now Streaming)

First Impressions: This is the service company’s first foray into the fashion industry and in addition to serving as creative advertisement for CK, it is, as writer-director says, it is the “language for the people that can’t find the words to express how they feel.” The cast includes Baby Keem, Brent Faiyaz, Travis Bennett, Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers, Amber Wagner, Mecca Allah and Exavier.

Advertisement

19 / 26

Side By Side (AspireTV; Release Date: Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET)

Side By Side (AspireTV; Release Date: Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET)

First Impressions: So basically, Malika and Khadijah Haqq are continuing to make sure they’re not known as those girls who always hung around the Kardashians. Looks like they’re doing pretty good for themselves with this docu-series because Aspire ordered like 40 episodes.

Advertisement

20 / 26

“I Can’t Breathe” - A Court TV Special (Court TV; Release Date: Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET)

“I Can’t Breathe” - A Court TV Special (Court TV; Release Date: Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET)

First Impressions: This is a news special on the life and death of George Floyd setting the stage for Court TV’s future programming providing “extensive, live, and gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Floyd trials,” which are set to begin in March. According to the press release, the special will feature exclusive interviews with “Herbert Mouton, Travis Cains and Vaughn Dickerson, Jim Lane, the brother of Officer Thomas Lane, one of the officers charged in the case, Houston Forward Times associate editor Jeff Boney, Houston Community activist Carl Davis, Minneapolis Community Activist Michelle Gross and more.”

Advertisement

21 / 26

The Friendliest Town (Video On Demand, Digital, Blu-ray and DVD; Release Date: Jan. 19)

The Friendliest Town (Video On Demand, Digital, Blu-ray and DVD; Release Date: Jan. 19)

First Impressions: This doc follows Pocomoke, Md.’s first Black Police Chief Kelvin Sewell who combated against racial tensions to reform the small town’s police department by enforcing community policing. It’s also currently available for pre-order on iTunes.

Advertisement

22 / 26

Ashes To Ashes (Now Streaming at NewYorker.com)

Ashes To Ashes (Now Streaming at NewYorker.com)


First Impressions: This film follows “renowned leather-work artist and avid Star Wars fan Winfred Rembert, who survived an attempted lynching in 1967, and the incredible friendship he has forged with Dr. Shirley Jackson Whitaker, as she creates and establishes an interactive art exhibit to memorialize the more than 4,000 African Americans who were lynched during the Jim Crow era.” On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. day, a special screening will be held with a Q&A featuring director Taylor Rees, producer Dr. Shirley Jackson Whitaker, film subject Winfred Rembert and the panel will be moderated by Barry Jenkins. You can RSVP for it here.

Advertisement

23 / 26

Breaking News in Yuba County (Digital and Select Theaters; Release Date: Feb. 12)

Breaking News in Yuba County (Digital and Select Theaters; Release Date: Feb. 12)


First Impressions: Wanda Sykes, Samira Wiley and Regina Hall star in this wacky film with a wild concept: basically a woman buries the body of her husband who has a heart attack after he is caught cheating on her. Hijinks ensue! Plus, it’s written by a Black woman! Shouts to Amanda Idoko.

Advertisement

24 / 26

Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s (Sundance Film Festival; Season 3 Release Date: Jan. 31)

Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s (Sundance Film Festival; Season 3 Release Date: Jan. 31)

First Impressions: Colman Domingo IS the reason and selling point, duh! I’d absolutely love to be invited to a bottomless brunch with this talented fellow. Luckily, Domingo fans can catch the third season premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival and the first episode will feature a conversation with Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version) and Julio Torres (Saturday Night Live). You can catch up on past episodes on AMC.

Advertisement

25 / 26

Drawn to Change (Cartoon Network; Release Date: Jan. 16)

Drawn to Change (Cartoon Network; Release Date: Jan. 16)


First Impressions: The children really are our future! In celebration of MLK Day, 12-year-old activist Yolanda Renee King (yes, there is relation to the late civil rights icon—it’s his granddaughter) will be in conversation with Craig from Craig of the Creek (voiced by Philip Solomon). This special episode will focus on her “goals to continue with her grandfather’s legacy, as well as her work in activism and climate change.”

Advertisement

26 / 26

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

All slides

  1. Trailer Roundup: Lupin Presents the Drip Report
  2. The Expats: International Ingrams (Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)
  3. Truthless (Available to Stream on Amazon Prime on Jan. 18)
  4. Drip Report (Revolt TV; New Episodes Every Friday)
  5. The Reunited States (Virtual Cinemas on Jan. 28 and Video On Demand on Feb. 9)
  6. Lupin (Netflix; Now Streaming)
  7. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Digital; Release Date: Feb. 12)
  8. High on Heels (Now Available to Stream on Amazon Prime)
  9. Snowpiercer (TNT; Season 2 Release Date: Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)
  10. Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN; Season 3 Release Date: Jan 30 at 9 p.m. ET)
  11. Women in Blue (PBS; Release Date: Feb. 8)
  12. The Area (WORLD Channel; Release Date: Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET)
  13. Metcalfe Park: Black Vote Rising (Release Date: WORLD Channel; Release Date: Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET)
  14. The Wrong Mr. Right (LMN aka Lifetime Movie Network; Release Date: Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET)
  15. Don’t Waste Your Pretty (TV One; Release Date: Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET)
  16. We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix; Release Date: Jan. 29)
  17. American Reckoning - A PBS NewsHour Special Report (PBS; Release Date: Jan 15. At 9 p.m. ET)
  18. pgLang for Calvin Klein (YouTube; Complete Series of Films Now Streaming)
  19. Side By Side (AspireTV; Release Date: Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET)
  20. “I Can’t Breathe” - A Court TV Special (Court TV; Release Date: Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET)
  21. The Friendliest Town (Video On Demand, Digital, Blu-ray and DVD; Release Date: Jan. 19)
  22. Ashes To Ashes (Now Streaming at NewYorker.com)
  23. Breaking News in Yuba County (Digital and Select Theaters; Release Date: Feb. 12)
  24. Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s (Sundance Film Festival; Season 3 Release Date: Jan. 31)
  25. Drawn to Change (Cartoon Network; Release Date: Jan. 16)

DISCUSSION