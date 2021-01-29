Trailer Roundup: Let’s Boogie Down on TikTok Like the Fake Famous

Caption: Boogie (2021); Fake Famous (2021) Screenshot : Focus Features/YouTube; HBO/YouTube

Hey, January! I see you got your overstaying-your-welcome outfit on like you always do! Yes, y’all, we are in the last days of January 2021 and it went by at a snail’s pace, as per usual. Shit, this past week felt like three months, at the very least. Because I missed you last Friday, I have a bunch of trailers to get off my chest. Let’s go!