Trailer Roundup: Kenya Barris Morphs From Black-ish to #BlackAF and We're Sippin' on Some Coffee & Kareem

(L-R): #BlackAF ; Coffee & Kareem

*Movie Trailer Narrator Voice* In a world where content is plenty and bandwidth is rare, The Root has decided to corral the superfluous amount of trailers that get promoted in our inboxes and spotlight a few of them on a weekly basis.

So, every Friday, we’ll be featuring a roundup of some of the most anticipated movies and TV shows that dropped teasers or trailers that week.



Of course, there will be some exceptions where a movie or television show is so huge and popular (we’ll call it The Black Panther Effect for now), it’ll deserve its own blog. Regardless, we want to make sure we have as much comprehensive coverage as possible and this is our compromise.



So without further ado, the trailer round-up for the week of March 22...

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix; Release Date: April 3, 2020)

Coffee & Kareem starring Ed Helms & Taraji P Henson / Netflix (YouTube)

First Impressions: I’ll be honest—when I first heard the premise of a black woman (Taraji P. Henson) dating a white cop (Ed Helms), I made the Chrissy Teigen Cringe Face. Like any project, I’m willing to give it a chance and see it in full before analyzing (you know, since it’s my damn job), but from the looks of the trailer, it’s definitely giving me Judd Apatow-level crassness and shenanigans. And the crassest person is the precocious kid (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), whose presence is giving me Good Boys vibes, overall. Seriously, this trailer is crass AF.



#BlackAF (Netflix; Release Date: April 17, 2020)



First Impressions: Let’s get the obvious out of the way—this looks like Kenya Barris always wanted to escape from the confines of network television censorship and go full fuck-bomb with Black-ish. With his new Netflix deal, he’s finally able to do that, and he’s leaning all the way in with #BlackAF, which is Black-ish meets Curb Your Enthusiasm. The trailer is lavish as fuck; so it’s basically Black-ish Capitalism! Flex on ‘em. Also, the funniest part of the trailer is Kenya’s black elite peers roasting him on Facetime.



We’re Here (HBO; Release Date: April 23, 2020)

We’re Here / HBO (YouTube)

First Impressions: As someone who frequents a good drag brunch in West Hollywood every so often with my hoodrat friends, this new unscripted series (HBO’s first!) starring Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley has piqued my interest. It looks like we’re in for some heartwarming stories to go along with that fabulousness, sort of in the vein of the Queer Eye series so I guess I better have my tissues handy. “All in a gay’s work,” indeed.



Singled Out (Quibi; Release Date: April 6, 2020)

Singled Out / Quibi (YouTube)

First Impressions: Keke Palmer is having a moment and I love to see it. This new project she’s hosting is a reboot, basically Singled Out walked so Love Is Blind could run. Keke is flourishing as a host right now, so I’m looking forward to her wonky facial expressions. Plus, I love how inclusive it is when it comes to sexual orientation. By the way, Quibi is a new streaming app that’s having a big launch on April 6 so expect a lot of content from that platform. Speaking of which, last but not least…



The Sauce (Quibi; Release Date: April 6, 2020)

The Sauce / Quibi (YouTube)

First Impressions: Executive produced by Usher, The Sauce is taking advantage of dance culture, which is dominating social media right now. The trailer gives me America’s Best Dance Crew vibes, except not on a stage, but on the streets. Anyway, for those of you (okay, us) who tried to learn all of Usher’s dance moves when he was at his prime, get into it. He’s got to make a guest appearance, right?!



That’s all folks! Until next Friday...

