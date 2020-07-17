Trailer Roundup: In 2020, We Are Radical Monarchs and We are Woke

We Are The Radical Monarchs (2020); Woke (2020) Screenshot : POV/YouTube , Hulu/YouTube

Hey y’all—we are thrust into the middle of July and though we won’t all be shuffling into movie theaters to see our first round of blockbusters, there’s still content to have! Thanks to Al Gore (haha!), we have the internet. Thanks to the internet, we have streaming.

Advertisement

That said, let’s get to these new round of trailers! We have a lot to catch up on...

We Are The Radical Monarchs (PBS; Release Date: July 20, 2020 at 9 p.m. local time)

We Are The Radical Monarchs official trailer / POV (YouTube)

First Impressions: I can’t help but think of the Whitney Houston crooning, “I believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way” as I watch this trailer. Because these young girls, known as The Radical Monarchs, who are at the front lines of social justice. Pride doesn’t even begin to describe it. At the same time, I still yearn for a day when Black and brown childhood can be preserved in a way that they don’t have to fight. I do know one thing, I’m looking forward to watching this documentary. We Are The Radical Monarchs is part of PBS’ POV series.

Advertisement

Die Hart (Quibi; Release Date: July 20, 2020)

Die Hart Official Redband Trailer / Quibi (YouTube)

First Impressions: Continuing his brand of making fun of himself (something he does arguably better than self-critiquing), Kevin Hart is finally his dreams in becoming an action star instead of the sidekick to frequent co-star and friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Oh, I see Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). I will say I’m still not sure how well Quibi is faring even with its robust content (there’s some analysis out there that isn’t looking good), but maybe Kevin’s unrelenting fanbase can help here. We’ll see.

We Are Who We Are (HBO; Release Date: September 2020)

We Are Who We Are promo / HBO (YouTube)

First Impressions: This is a true teaser, so we only hear two lines along with some visuals of two young teens sitting on rocks near the beach. The boy says, “They think we’re weird.” and the girl retorts with, “Does that bother you?” Other than that tease, what I do know is that Luca Guadagnino who directed Call Me By Your Name is crossing over to TV for the first time and that it stars Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

Advertisement

Stockton On My Mind (HBO; July 28, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Stockton on My Mind: Official Trailer / HBO (YouTube)

First Impressions: Of course Stockton, Calif.’s 1st Black mayor would be the perfect subject for a documentary. This one is exploring the millennial mayor’s political journey, which is particularly interesting since he was elected the same night that Donald Trump was elected.

Advertisement

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV; Season 9 Release Date: August 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Catfish: The TV Show teaser / MTV Catfish (YouTube)

First Impressions: Yes, this show still comes on. But, if you’ve been following it, you’ll know that Nev now has a new co-host, Kamie Crawford and the two are returning for its first-ever virtual season. Because as Nev says, “even Catfish work from home.” Don’t they usually work (and scam) from home?

Advertisement

Woke (Hulu; Release Date: September 9, 2020)

Woke teaser trailer / Hulu (YouTube)

First Impressions: Based on the life of artist Keith Knight, Keef (Lamorne Morris) is a rising star cartoonist whose life changes due to one particular incident: yes, that incident involves police brutality. Not only is it timely, it’s based on a true story—you know the tragically common story of a Black man, no matter his economic or social position in life. Apparently, this moment is when Keef “woke” up.

Advertisement

American Masters – Unladylike2020: The Changemakers (PBS; Airing: Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. through August 26, 2020)

Unladylike2020 Trailer / PBS (YouTube)

First Impressions: What does it mean to be a liberated woman? Narrated by Julianna Margulies and featuring the voice of Lorraine Toussaint, American Masters – Unladylike2020: The Changemakers is right on time with the 2020 presidential election and the women’s suffrage centennial. Interviewees of the docuseries will include Rep. Mia Love, Brittany Packnett-Cunningham and more. I spy historic icons such as Bessie Coleman and Josephine Baker, so I’m sure this series will be empowering.



Advertisement

Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC; Release Date: August 11, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET/PT)

Doubling Down with the Derricos trailer / TLC (YouTube)

First Impressions: Move over Brady Brunch, it’s time for the Derricos Division! This new series will follow a family of 11 children which includes quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins—all of which were conceived naturally. Multiple multiples! Jigga what?! Along with the obvious shenanigans that will ensue, parents Karen and Deon are expecting triplets—for those of you keeping score at home (during lockdown), that’ll boost the total number of children to 14! Wow.

Advertisement

Endless (In Theaters/On Demand; Release Date: August 14, 2020)

Endless trailer / Quiver Distribution (YouTube)

First Impressions: High-school sweethearts Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton) are torn apart when Chris dies and Riley is left with the guilt. However, Chris is actually in limbo. Living next door to a family of Catholics and learning what limbo was, the concept of it always terrified me. DeRon Horton from the TV series Dear White People co-stars in this, too. This is like Ghost for Generation Z! Also (since I can’t not mention it since we previously reported on it), I’m hoping Shipp has had some “endless” time to think deeply since her last comments about colorism.

Advertisement

Project Power (Netflix; Release Date: August 14, 2020)

Project Power Official Trailer / Netflix (YouTube)

First Impressions: Imagine being given a pill that gives you superpowers (for 5 minutes), but you don’t get to get the long list of side effects that happens on those prescription pill commercials. You don’t even know what power you get until you get it? Do you take it? This upcoming sci-fi series stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback (Show Me a Hero, The Hate U Give). Plus, it’s set in New Orleans! I’m really into this and am looking forward to the gorgeous visuals.

Advertisement

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO; Release Date: August 12, 2020 at 9 p.m.)

Yusuk Hawkins official trailer / HBO (YouTube)

First Impressions: Yusuf Hawkins was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn and this doc explores the 30-year legacy of the teen’s murder. It will feature interviews with his family, friends and community members (including Rev. Al Sharpton) as a reflection on the tragedy and subsequent fight for justice and civil rights.

Advertisement

Emperor (Digital/DVD; Release Date: August 18, 2020)

Emperor trailer / Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (YouTube)

First Impressions: Dayo Okeniyi portrays the legendary Shields “Emperor” Green, a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave in the pre-Civil War South. It’s given me real life Django Unchained. The film also stars Kat Graham, Naturi Naughton, Mykelti Williamson and Harry Lennix.

Advertisement

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison (On Demand; Release Date: July 31, 2020)

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison trailer / Cranked Up Films (YouTube)

First Impressions: Romany Malco and Regina Hall? Sign me up. This upcoming film (written and directed by Malco) is based on a character Malco created called Tijuana Jackson. Tijuana is an ex-convict turned motivational speaker...I think most of us know one of those. As the trailer says, this nigga constantly speaks in parables. Oh, I’m definitely looking forward to the improv genius that will come from this.

Advertisement

That’s all for now, folks! ‘Til next Friday!