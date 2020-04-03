Trailer Roundup: Chance the Rapper Is Grabbing the Punk'd Baton and Nick Cannon Is Finally Dropping the Dr. Sebi Doc

(L-R): Chance The Rapper in Punk’d (2020) and Dr. Sebi in Nick Cannon / Nipsey Hussle produced documentary. Screenshot : YouTube

Another week has flown by, which means it’s time for another trailer roundup!

Let’s get right to it.



The Good Fight (CBS All Access; Season 4 Release Date: April 9, 2020)

The Good Fight Season 4 Official Trailer / CBS All Access (YouTube)

First Impressions: Full disclosure, I haven’t actually caught up on this show yet but what better way to decrease your “too much good content to watch” list of things you have no time to watch than during the stay-at-home ordered self-isolation period? I mean with a fire cast such as Delroy Lindo, Audra McDonald, Nyambi Nyambi, Cush Jumbo and more, this would be a decent binge. And is that Michael J. Fox?! Season 4 looks to be particularly relevant and timely since we’re in an election year.



When the Streetlights Go On (Quibi; Release Date: April 6, 2020)

When The Streetlights Go On Official Trailer / Quibi (YouTube)

First Impressions: The title alone pulls me in because I definitely grew up with a mandate that kids had to go in the house when the streetlights came on. Plus, the concept of pinpointing the exact moment you lost your innocence is fascinating as the narrator describes that it’s usually a slow build-up instead of “all at once,” like it was for Charlie Chambers (Chosen Jacobs). Oh, and I see Queen Latifah as the small-town cop!



Skrrt With Offset (Quibi; Release Date: April 6, 2020)

SKRRT With Offset Official Trailer / Quibi (YouTube)

First Impressions: The immediate first impression is a combination of “nigga, this title, though!” and “well, it fits.” If the onomatopoeia gives any hint, yes, this show is obviously about sports and luxury cars. The first season is basically a name-dropping fest of T-Pain, Cardi B, Quavo and Takeoff from Migos, Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, Dapper Dan and more. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a car show without long-known car enthusiast, Jay Leno. This is like Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, but much blacker.



Punk’d (Quibi: Release Date: April 6, 2020)

Punk’d Official Trailer / Quibi (YouTube)

First Impressions: You may be thinking, how does anyone fall for this anymore? But, I think the long gap between the original, hosted by Ashton Kutcher (which ended in 2007 before being briefly revived in 2012) and this new iteration means celebrities have let their guard down a bit. Time to humble them niggas with some pranks! I mean, he’s pranking Megan Thee Stallion, so I’m here for that alone.



The Innocence Files (Netflix; Release Date: April 15, 2020)

The Innocence Files Official Trailer / Netflix (YouTube)

First Impressions: Netflix has continued to dominate the documentary space. Following the buzz on When They See Us, the state of wrongful convictions is definitely an ongoing conversation. If we get more documentaries shining a spotlight on people who should be regularly humanized instead of simply being seen as a statistic, I’m all for it.



Strong Enemies: The Untold Case of Dr. Sebi (Distribution Platform and Release Date Currently Unknown)

First Impressions: DO Y’ALL SEE DR. UMAR “DONATIONSSSS [3X], GIFTSSSS [3X]” JOHNSON, THOUGH? That’s it. That’s the first and only impression. Actually, I am truly interested and curious in finding out what Nipsey Hussle wanted us all to see before he left this earth.



Have a good weekend and see y’all next Friday.

