Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard and Sanaa Lathan Are Thanking You for Being a Virtual Friend With a Golden Girls 'Reimagined' Rendition

Tracee Ellis Ross on February 22, 2020; Regina King on November 24, 2019; Alfre Woodard on February 08, 2020; Sanaa Lathan on April 08, 2019. Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Presley Ann/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

If you threw a Zoom party, would you invite everyone you knew? Well, it looks like some celebrities are using part of their extended free time during the lockdown to continue the show. After all, Hollywood mandates that the show must go on.

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, Tracee Ellis Ross announced a virtual performance dedicated to the Golden Girls titled, “The Zoom Where It Happens,” a popular pandemic-era play on words that references the Hamilton song, “The Room Where It Happens.” The “reimagined” rendition of the beloved and timeless series that debuted in 1985 will star Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard and Sanaa Lathan. Gina Prince-Bythewood will direct the tribute and Lena Waithe will host the event.

Black Twitter has been imagining an all-Black Golden Girls for some time now and it’s finally coming to life. Plus, like most celebrity events these days, it’ll also serve as a PSA for the upcoming presidential election. According to ET Canada:



Sharing the news, Ross described the event as “our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-Black cast of your [favorite] actresses.” The event will “further engage our community and drive change” while sharing “how you can make a change during this election!”

As displayed in the IG graphic, it looks like Ross will portray Rose (originally portrayed by Betty White), King will portray Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Lathan will portray Blanche (Rue McClanahan) and Woodard will portray Sophia (Estelle Getty). White is the only living Golden Girl, so I’m hoping she will have time to tune in and share her thoughts via social media! Maybe she’ll make a surprise appearance!



Also, as The Glow Up Managing Editor Maiysha Kai noted, we need them to do this version of the theme song:

The reimagined rendition of the Golden Girls event will take place tonight (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET and is free with registration. You can register for the event here.

