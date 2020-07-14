Tory Lanez Arrested for Gun Possession Following Alleged Argument, Megan Thee Stallion Taken to Hospital for Foot Injury

Tory Lanez, left, visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 2, 2018 in New York City. ; Megan Thee Stallion attends the Coach 1941 fashion show on February 11, 2020 in New York City. Photo : Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ( Getty Images ) , Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows ( Getty Images )

It looks like Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion weren’t exactly on lockdown this weekend, and things escalated quickly.

According to TMZ, cops arrived at the scene Sunday after an alleged argument occurred outside of a house party. When they arrived, they found a gun inside Lanez’s car. Megan and another woman were passengers in the vehicle.



TMZ adds:



We’ve learned police got a call of a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills residence around 4:30 AM Sunday. When officers arrived, we’re told witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air ... and the vehicle took off. Our law enforcement sources say cops got a description of the SUV and located it shortly afterward, and found the rappers inside along with another woman. We’re told Meg had a cut on her foot believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle, and when cops searched it ... they found a gun. Our sources say Lanez was taken to jail and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle ... a felony.

Police reportedly listed Meg as a “victim” in relation to the incident and she was immediately taken to the hospital and treated for wounds to her foot. In addition to the concealed weapon, police recovered four shell casings from the scene outside of the home.



Speaking of the company Meg keeps, the 25-year-old rapper was also spotted recently kickin’ it with Kylie Jenner at a pool party this weekend. Meg posted some footage from the party on her Instagram Live.

Because of the Kardashian-Jenners’ suspicious reputation with Black folks (specifically, Jordyn Woods, who is Meg’s friend), this caused a bit of concern and alarm.

Other than hoping she keeps an eye on that damn family, we’re hoping Meg heals from her injury soon and is OK.