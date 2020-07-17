Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion as She Was 'Trying to Leave,' Witnesses Not Cooperating With Police

Tory Lanez attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. ; Megan Thee Stallion attends A Celebration of The Fearless Women in Music on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET ( Getty Images ) , Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Now that she has confirmed being shot, additional details are surfacing about the incident that occurred involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez outside of Kylie Jenner’s house party over the weekend.

Reports have emerged alleging that Tory (born Daystar Peterson) shot Meg outside of the party.



“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source told Page Six on Thursday. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”



“The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privileged to what the detectives have right now,” an LAPD spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not confirm whether video was submitted in relation to the investigation, but did confirm that no video would be released until this case goes to court.



TMZ provided more details:



Tory was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon. As for why he hasn’t been booked for the alleged shooting? Well, sources connected to Tory say there are mitigating circumstances. Based on what we know, we believe he’s going to say it was an accidental shooting. Also, the initial report to cops was someone had fired a gun into the air, not at someone. Megan initially told police she had cut her feet on glass, but remember ... she’s the victim in this case — as police had listed her from the start. It’s entirely possible she felt intimidated as an alleged domestic violence victim. There’s also this complication — witnesses are not cooperating with police up to this point, according to law enforcement sources ... and without witnesses who are willing to testify it might be hard to prove the case against Tory. However, we’re told police have been notified that there is cell phone video of the shooting. Our law enforcement sources tell us they have not put eyes on that video yet — again, witnesses have been difficult — but, obviously, if they do see it ... it could dramatically change the case.

On social media, Meg’s bodyguard and producer both took to Twitter to speak out on the matter.



Lil Ju Made Da Beat reportedly tweeted (then deleted) a warning to Tory as well as claiming that any reports noting that Tory was attempting to defend Meg weren’t true.

Additionally, fans were wondering why Meg’s bodyguard wasn’t present so he took to Instagram to make a statement to confirm he wasn’t present at the time of the incident noting, “I’m here now and she’s never step foot outside without me plus some niggas who don’t aim at feet present.”

Tory has been released on $35,000 bail. He was charged with having a concealed firearm in his vehicle and is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.



The Root has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion’s and Tory Lanez’s respective teams for comment and we will update the story if they respond.

