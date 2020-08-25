Toronto International Film Festival Taps Denzel Washington, Ava DuVernay and Barry Jenkins for Virtual Conversations

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , Aaron J. Thornton ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Like many other hallowed Hollywood events, the 20th anniversary of the Toronto International Film Festival will look very different this year. The popular festival is expected to be held virtually from Sept. 10- 19 and will hold several virtual conversations with industry heavyweights. According to The Hollywood Reporter, TIFF booked Denzel Washington, Ava DuVernay and Barry Jenkins for “In Conversation With…” panels, which will feature big-name stars either discussing the state of the industry with other celebrities or delivering solo keynote addresses.

Per THR, Jenkins will hold a discussion with French auteur Claire Denis while Washington and director Barry Levinson will have a separate chat. DuVernay will have a separate keynote speech regarding her “art and activism.” The report also says that Halle Berry will take part in the series and will discuss her forthcoming directorial debut, Bruised, where she stars as a disgraced MMA fighter. The conversations will be available to watch online.

Club Quarantine DJ D-Nice will also be featured in the series and will reportedly be in conversation with music video director Anthony Mandler, who has worked frequently with Jay-Z, Rihanna and Mary J. Blige, among others.

As for films, the Toronto International Film Festival will be screening its selections mostly digitally and outdoors, as there is only one theater that will be utilized this time around. In-person films will be screened at the Bell Lightbox on King Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As expected, there will be no red carpet for celebs, journalists and fans to look forward to either, as the festival is placing an emphasis on virtual interviews and press conferences.



Check out the lineup of events and speakers here.

