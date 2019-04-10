Top Dawg Entertainment to Co-Chair REVOLT Summit Los Angeles; Snoop Dogg, Killer Mike, Angela Rye and More Confirmed

Fresh from several viral moments in Atlanta, the Revolt Summit is rounding out the fall season by traveling to Los Angeles at the end of October.

Revolt, in partnership with AT&T, has announced Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) as co-chair of the Los Angeles stop of the hip-hop-centered summit that is “dedicated to equipping aspiring your leaders with the tools for success.” TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and President Terrence “Punch” Henderson will represent the indie record label that houses artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolBoy Q, SZA and others.



Advertisement

Additionally, we have a first-round of confirmed guests for L.A.: Snoop Dogg, Angela Rye, Killer Mike, Mustard, Rich Paul, and Van Jones.



“In Atlanta we shocked the youth and our audience with thought-provoking panels and one of a kind networking opportunities,” REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs said in a press release. “With Top Dawg and Punch from TDE as our Co-Chairs in addition to Snoop Dogg, Angela Rye and Killer Mike, we are ready to bring this energy and empowerment to Los Angeles so they too can experience the REVOLT Summit firsthand.”



“Shocked” is the word, particularly when speaking of the panel that featured T.I., Killer Mike, Candace Owens, Steven Pargett, Tamika Mallory and Katrina Pierson (moderated by Jeff Johnson) where Owens and T.I. got into a spirited debate over Owens’ constant MAGA talking points.

Advertisement

That same “Trap the Vote x REVOLT: Hip Hop & Politics” panel will return for a Part Two featuring “all new surprise panelists.” If it includes even half the excitement of the Atlanta panel, I better get my snacks ready; The Root will be on-site covering the summit in the City of Angels.



The press release continues:



Further, the Los Angeles Summit will feature panels on the Cannabis Revolution and Criminal Justice Reform, while bringing back some of the Atlanta Summit’s most popular activities like AT&T Office Hours, which connects REVOLT Summit attendees with successful business leaders and entrepreneurs in music, film and entertainment for a 10-minute one-on-one mentorship session and a reprise of BeHeard, where young artists will perform in a competition in front of a panel of industry judges. There will also be private networking opportunities, offering guests a chance to connect with business leaders and cohorts, all working towards furthering the Summit’s mission to help the future leaders of Hip Hop develop and hone the crucial skills and relationships needed to grow their companies.

Advertisement

REVOLT Summit x AT&T will take place in Los Angeles Oct. 25-27. To cop your passes, head to revoltsummit.com.

