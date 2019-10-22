Tootie! You Take the Good, You Take the Bad, You Take Them Both and There You Have the Facts of Life Cast Reunion on Lifetime

Remember when I said holiday movie season is upstaging Halloween before it even arrives? Well, one of the top champions of holiday movies, Lifetime (Hallmark is the other), is dishing out a special holiday treat.

That treat is Lifetime’s You Light Up My Christmas, starring Kim Fields, as part of the network’s It’s A Wonderful Lifetime holiday movie series.



Kim Fields & Adrian Holmes in You Light Up My Christmas Photo : Brendan George Ko ( Courtesy of Lifetime )

From the film’s official press release:



Inspired by a true story, the film features actress Kim Fields as Emma Simmons, a Phoenix-based real estate broker. Two weeks before Christmas, she returns to her hometown of Cherry Creek and realizes that her family’s pioneer Christmas light factory, is not as festive as it used to be. Even worse, she learns that the factory, which has been in her family for generations, is on the verge of closing. During her stay, Emma reconnects with old friends and acquaintances, among them Ben Shields (Adrian Holmes), her childhood friend and high school sweetheart whose heart she broke when she left Cherry Creek without any warning or explanation. Emma and Ben rekindle their love for one another and work together to help Cherry Creek find its light again.

But, that’s not even the most shocking part: The film will also serve as a major milestone—a reunion with the cast of The Facts of Life!



According to People, Fields enlisted the help of The Facts of Life co-stars Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn and Nancy McKeon, who will appear in the Lifetime film, too. Tootie, Blair, Natalie and Jo are together again!



People reports:



The holiday movie’s executive producer and star Kim Fields — who describes these cast members as her “sisters” — is the one who invited her fellow child actresses to get on board. “It’s been amazing to work together again and have the ladies’ input on their characters from their wardrobe to names, as well as provide fun inside jokes for fans,” Fields, 50, tells PEOPLE in a statement. “I also had the production name the ice-skating rink in the movie after our dear friend, Charlotte Rae, who passed away last year (and played Edna Garrett on both The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes). We truly are a family so it was great to work together on something new!”

You Light Up My Christmas premieres Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

