Tony Awards 2020: Slave Play and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Among Top Nominations

Slave Play (2018); Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (2018) Screenshot : YouTube

Curtain call! The 2020 Tony Awards nominations have arrived!



As we recently reported, the Tony Awards will be going virtual this year (like every other major award ceremony).

On Thursday, Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) hosted the nominations announcement in true dramatic flair.

74th Annual Tony Awards Nominations Announcement / YouTube

Black Broadway is having a good year as Slave Play and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical were each tied in the Top 3 with 12 nominations, each. Both shows scored the big category in their respective lanes—Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play getting the Best Play nomination and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical getting the Best Musical nomination.

The directing and writing categories have some Black representation, including Kenny Leon (Best Direction of a Play; A Soldier’s Play), Robert O’Hara (Best Direction of a Play; Slave Play) and Katori Hall (Best Book of a Musical; Tina - The Tina Turner Musical).



Let’s get into the actors! In the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, we have Audra McDonald (Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune) and Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play). Adrienne Warren (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) scored a nom under the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.



Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play) and David Alan Grier (A Soldier’s Play) land noms in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category and Chalia La Tour (Slave Play) was nominated in the actress equivalent category. As for Featured Actors / Actresses in the Musical category, you can congratulate Daniel J. Watts (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) and Myra Lucretia Taylor (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) for their respective noms.



Blair Underwood (A Soldier’s Play) got a nom for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play. The category for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical only has one nominee and he’s white so I guess we’ll move on from there!



Per the Tonys press release sent to The Root:



Per the Tonys press release sent to The Root:

Legitimate theatrical productions that opened in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the abbreviated 2019-2020 season and met all eligibility requirements were considered for Tony nominations. The 2019/2020 eligibility season began April 26, 2019 and ended February 19, 2020.

For the full list of the 74th Annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards nominations, head to tonyawards.com. The 2020 Tonys ceremony will take place digitally in Fall/Winter 2020.

