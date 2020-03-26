Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
News

To the Rescue: D-Nice, Michelle Obama Join Forces for Voter Registration 'Couch Party'

Jay Connor
Illustration for article titled To the Rescue: D-Nice, Michelle Obama Join Forces for Voter Registration Couch Party
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

While he has yet to make his auspicious debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DJ D-Nice is a whole ass superhero.

For real.

Since launching his virtual block parties, dubbed “Homeschool,” on Instagram Live last week, the former Boogie Down Productions rapper has quite literally provided the soundtrack to self-quarantine and graduated into a global phenomenon; regularly pulling in record-breaking crowds of over 100,000 listeners.

But as with any party, it’s not just the size of the crowd, but who gon’ be there—and at Club Quarantine, you’ll spot everybody from Janet Jackson to Will Smith to even Michelle Obama in the building grooving to D-Nice’s eclectic selection of sounds. So with the former First Lady already a fan of the 49-year-old party rocker, it should be no surprise that the two decided to join forces to throw a virtual party with a purpose.

On Tuesday, the two announced that Obama’s organization, When We All Vote, would be throwing a massive online voter registration drive on Wednesday evening, dubbed #CouchParty, with music provided by the Bronx native.

“Ready for another party? Excited to team up with @MichelleObama’s @WhenWeAllVote this Wed. Starting at 6:30pm ET on IG Live to play a set while volunteers across the country text eligible voters to help them register to vote,” D-Nice tweeted.

As for the party itself, of course it was a resounding success; plenty of big names like Oprah and Shonda Rhimes were in the building, and volunteers exceeded their goal of texting over 400,000 people to register to vote—eight times their goal of 50,000, according to When We All Vote. 

“In this tough time, music can comfort us and bring us together,” Michelle tweeted. And she’s right. But it can also provide a cause for us to rally behind—and booting President Draft Dodger out of office is a pretty good one, if I say so myself.

For those who missed the festivities, you’re in luck; D-Nice’s Homeschool playlists are available on Spotify.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

