Time to Twerk: Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B Team Up for New Collaboration

Although clubs are closed for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn’t mean we can’t shake a lil’ sum’n in the comfort of our own homes. This Friday, the girls may be getting the summer banger they’ve been craving in order to turn up the way we used to. (It’s me. I’m ‘the girls.’)



It was announced Monday via Instagram that rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B would be joining forces to release their new song “WAP.” This will be the first single of 2020 for the Invasion of Privacy rapper and the follow up to the Suga emcee’s No. 1 single “Savage.”

The cover art features the ladies with large, beehive hairstyles intertwined as they are posed back-to-back. Their eyes are closed and their tongues are out; a signature for both emcees. It’s worth noting that Beyoncé’s choreographer JaQuel Knight also posted about the single, so if we’re getting a music video, it’s sure to spark some dance challenges. He worked with Megan for her 2020 BET Awards performance.

Cardi B has been teasing fans about new music since (honestly) last year. In January 2019, the Bronx-bred musician explained to fans during an Instagram Live session that she wanted to drop a project in spring. However, she noted that she felt like “[she’s] going to be extremely, extremely busy.” She’s been more forthright with saying new music was dropping in 2020, announcing via Twitter in June that “the music coming.”



This is also some great news from Hot Girl Meg. Last month, the 25-year-old Houston musician was involved in a shooting incident, which resulted in her having surgery on both of her feet to remove bullets. She updated fans on her condition in an Instagram Live session last week, saying that she’s thankful the surgery was successful.

“I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as fuck, and ready to get back to my regular programming,” she said.

